Award-winning Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II will sound even better in 2023

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II didn't need to support a high-quality Bluetooth codec in order to win themselves a What Hi-Fi? Award 2022 as the 'Best wireless earbuds over £200', but it was a disappointing omission for such a premium-priced and good-sounding pair of earbuds. Why? Because they could have sounded better!

Well, it's good news for QC Earbuds II owners who own an aptX HD or aptX Adaptive phone (or an extra incentive to choose them for those phone owners in the market for a new pair of wireless earbuds): the wireless earbuds are getting aptX Adaptive support.

At the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit, Bose (who partnered with Qualcomm earlier this year) announced that it will offer a firmware update next spring to bring the codec onboard the buds, alongside low latency.

It could have been better news, had the new codec support been aptX Lossless – Qualcomm's latest and greatest Bluetooth codec which uniquely supports truly lossless transmission. But the buds would have needed an updated chip for that. Still, considering Bose's new partnership with Qualcomm and commitment to use its S5 Audio SoC chip (of which aptX Lossless Bluetooth support is a part), it's likely we'll see support for it in future Bose hardware.

As for aptX Adaptive, that will allow owners of compatible Android phones and the QC Earbuds II to send music between the two in higher quality than they are currently able to over SBC. As aptX Adaptive is backwards-compatible with aptX and aptX HD, owners of a wide variety of Android phones should be able to benefit from a boost in audio quality.

