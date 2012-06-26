Birmingham hi-fi dealer Audio Affair will celebrate the opening of its new showroom with an open day this Saturday, June 30th.

It also marks the outlet's appointment as an official Naim Audio dealer.

The newly-refurbished showroom (shown in the schematic above) is called "Faithful Audio" and sits within the existing Audio Affair store in the former Custard Factory in Birmingham.

Audio Affair will have six Naim Audio systems on demonstration on the day, alongside two Heed Audio systems, Musical Fidelity M3 and M6 systems, the new KEF LS50 speakers, various other KEF Q and R series speakers, Focal speakers, a dedicated high-end headphones demonstration area and much more.

Visitors will also be able to:

• Meet the manufacturers – Naim, KEF and Heed Audio will be in attendance to answer any questions

• Enter a competition to win a Naim Nait 5i and KEF Q300 speakers

• Champagne and canapes (along with OJ, beer, coffee and water as well!)

• Benefit from exclusive open day offers

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook