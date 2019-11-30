Argos Black Friday: Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones drop to lowest price ever

Black Friday deals are still available after the big day and Argos is busily slashing prices. It has dropped the price of the Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones to a seriously low price of £119.95 – that's the cheapest we've ever seen them.
Previously £139.95 (and around that price still at some competing retailers), these classy Bluetooth cans are now half the price they launched at. And with a bold sound, a clear midrange and superb 40-hour battery life, you're guaranteed decent bang for your bucks at this price.
Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones
£139.95 £119.95 at Argos
These stylish Bluetooth headphones are now cheaper than we've ever seen them, thanks to an extra £20 off at Argos. They deliver detailed sound, excellent wireless performance and easy-to-use controls. Priced around £250 at launch, these premium cans look very tempting at this new price.View Deal
The Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones feature Apple's W1 chip, which uses Bluetooth 5.0 to ensure a superb cable-free experience. Controls are intuitive, and you get a dedicated button to activate the Siri voice assistant.
That's all very nice, but what really sets these headphones apart is the battery life: 40 hours playback per charge is an exceptionally good performance and should see you cable-free for up to a full week before needing a recharge.
In a hurry? Theres also a built-in 'Fast Fuel' charging function that sees a five-minute charge return an impressive three hours of playback.
Sound quality is decent, especially if you like your music clean, clear and upfront. Vocals are snappy and delivered with authority, too. Are they the best Bluetooth headphones money can buy? No. But at this price they're fantastic value, and ideal for commuters.
