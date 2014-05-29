Archos has unveiled what it's calling the "first Android phablet that combines premium design and affordability" in the shape of the £200 Archos 64 Xenon.

The device – available to buy from QVC from May 31st – incorporates a 6.4in IPS high-definition screen, a powerful 1.3Ghz quad-core processor and 1GB of RAM.

MORE: Archos 97b tablet on sale with hi-res screen, HDMI and £200 price

Archos says its new device is "ideal" for viewing videos in high-definition, with a Video Player app included for "uncompromised multimedia experience".

Running on Android 4.2 Jelly Bean, the phablet comes with a 3.5mm audio output; a loudspeaker and the ability to play back a range of audio formats.

MORE: Read all our Android smartphone and tablet reviews

The 64 Xenon smartphone also comes with dual-SIM support to cater for multiple providers, a 2800 mAh battery and an 8MP camera with auto focus.

Meanwhile, the package includes Archos 64 XE, a USB cable and a power adapter, with connectivity options including Bluetooth and wi-fi.

MORE: Archos 80b Platinum review

"The ARCHOS 64 Xenon smartphone combines the portability of a smartphone with the beauty of the tablet multimedia experience,” said Loïc Poirier, CEO of ARCHOS.

"ARCHOS is proud to offer its customers the first phablet which combines premium design and budget-friendly price."

MORE: Best tablets to buy in 2014

by Pete Hayman

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+