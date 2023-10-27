Apple's latest tvOS beta further hints at a big update coming in December

A couple of days ago, reports rolled in of a big new update coming to the Apple TV app centred around streamlining Apple's first-party content and third-party channels into one cohesive streaming hub. Within that report, we learned that the first step in Apple's plan was to include an updated sidebar navigation menu.

The latest beta update features that very sidebar, further adding fuel to the rumours of a big Apple TV update arriving in December. Apple tvOS 17.2 includes the prophesied new navigation menu, as well as a section for integrated third-party channel support for the likes of Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus.

You'll also find quick access to the search function, a shortcut to the Watch Now page, an Apple TV+ streaming shortcut and, interestingly, access to the iTunes store and your content library. This suggests that Apple isn't quite ready to decommission the iTunes Movie Store and integrate it into the Apple TV app quite yet, as was suggested by the previously reported rumour, but this might still be coming in a later software update in December.

So the groundwork for Apple to create its ultimate streaming hub has been laid, it's just a matter of waiting for the full supposed tvOS update to arrive towards the end of the year.

