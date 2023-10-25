This rumour suggests that Apple could be creating the ultimate streaming hub

Reports suggest that Apple is planning on releasing an update to its Apple TV app that could revamp and revitalise the platform, creating the ultimate hub for streaming and digital content. This seems to have been the plan for some time now, as Apple has included half-hearted integration with other content libraries within the Apple TV app for some time now; it looks as though it might finally be taking the next step to make this a reality.

The goal is to create one app that encompasses its Apple TV+ streaming library, third-party channel subscription options, as well as rented and purchased content from the iTunes Movie store, although this means that the aforementioned app will likely be sent out to pasture.

Reports from Bloomberg suggest that Apple could roll this update out to its Apple TV 4K streaming box, Macs, iPads and iPhones as early as December, as well as other streaming devices that host the Apple TV app, such as the Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max and Google Chromecast with Google TV.

The first iteration of the revamped Apple TV will supposedly feature a navigation bar on the left-hand side of the screen which will include a variety of content categories. This will include the previously mentioned first-party content (including Apple's flourishing Apple TV+ streaming library), your rented and purchased content library, and integration with third-party services such as Amazon Prime Video and Paramount+.

Eventually, Apple intends to create the ultimate streaming hub, envisioning a content hub that will be a gateway to its entire digital content library and further integration with other streaming platforms - or so it seems.

