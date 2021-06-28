Apple is exploring iPad designs with even larger screens, says Mark Gurman

Noted analyst Mark Gurman claims that Apple is currently considering future iPad designs with even larger displays. In his first Power On newsletter instalment for Bloomberg, Gurman states that an Apple tablet larger than the latest 2021-issue iPad Pro – which measures 12.9-inches diagonally and starts at £999 ($1099 / AU$1649) for the 128GB wi-fi only model – is a very real possibility.

Gurman is quick to state that any new iPad screen size is a "couple of years down the road" and that testing of larger-chassis models is still in exploratory stages. After all, Apple is still said to be working on a new iPad Pro with wireless charging and a glass back for 2022, which will be available in the current 11-inch and 12.9-inch screen sizes.

As noted by 9to5Mac, Gurman muses that bigger tablet screens from Apple may further soften the line between the Cupertino giant's existing tablet range – which comprises the 7.9-in iPad Mini, the 10.2-in 8th-gen iPad, the 10.9-in iPad Air and the aforementioned 12.9-in iPad Pro – and its laptop lineup. Currently, Apple’s largest mobile computer is the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Meanwhile at the smaller end of the scale, reports of a new iPad Mini for 2021 are gaining momentum. The model could boast the same chassis size as the previous model, but with less bezel and more screen. Recent images, courtesy of FrontPageTech.com, indicate a display in excess of the current 7.9in iPad Mini that will be made possible, in part, by nixing the home button in favour of the Touch ID system.

As always, when we know more, so shall you...

