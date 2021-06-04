Apple working on iPad Pro with wireless charging, due 2022

Apple has only just announced an iPad Pro with a Mini LED screen, but already there is word of a successor. The next iPad Pro will have 'MagSafe' magnetic wireless charging – just like the iPhone 12 – according to Bloomberg. It apparently won't launch until 2022, but a redesigned iPad Mini is due this year, the report says.

To accommodate wireless charging, the next iPad Pro will have a glass back, instead of the current aluminium one, sources say. This would likely pave the way for a whole new market of iPad accessories, like magnetic docks that hold the tablet suspended in air, and cases that 'snap' into place.

Apple could also give the device reverse wireless charging, which would let the tablet wirelessly charge other devices like iPhones and AirPods. All you would have to do is place the device on top of the iPad and the tablet would transfer some of its battery power.

There aren't many details on what to expect from the new iPad Mini due later this year, though. All the report mentions is narrower screen borders and that the removal of the home button "has also been tested". Could we see Face ID unlocking to replace it? Or a Touch ID fingerprint sensor on the power button, like the iPad Air? We'd take either!

Apple is also rumoured to be working on a slimmer version of the standard iPad, also due for release this year. Next year, it's expected to bring OLED screens to some models of iPad, which you'd imagine would include the 2022 iPad Pro.

