Apple iPads to get OLED displays from 2022, claims Korean report

Apple is expected to adopt OLED displays in "some" iPads starting next year, according to Korea's ETNews.

"Apple decided to apply OLED instead of Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) from some iPad models in 2022," says the publication. "It is reported that Apple and display companies have agreed on production and delivery."

Samsung and LG already supply the OLED displays used in the current generation of Apple iPhones. If the latest rumours are to be believed, the Korean tech titans are primed to manufacture the OLED displays for the next wave of iPads, too.

The report – spotted by 9to5Mac – ties in with previous rumours that have tipped Apple to transition to OLED displays in 2022. It doesn't specify which models will make the leap, but in March, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tipped the mid-range iPad Air for an OLED display by 2022.

Last month, Apple launched the M1-powered 12.9-inch iPad Pro complete with cutting-edge Liquid Retina XDR (Mini LED) display. Mini LED technology delivers deeper blacks and richer colours, but it doesn't have the pixel-level contrast control of OLED.

Many analysts believe Mini LED is a one-year 'stop-gap' solution due to its high price in comparison to OLED. According to ETNews, all iPads released in 2023 could have OLED screens.

The iPad is the world's best-selling tablet with sales of around 50 million per year, so keeping up with demand could be quite the challenge. Especially with Samsung reported to be flat-out making 120Hz OLED displays for the upcoming iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro (via PhoneArena).

