Anker’s pocket projector gets AV upgrades for second-gen version

Anker’s Nebula Capsule is the smartest projector we’ve reviewed. The portable, soda-can-inspired beamer has a built-in Android-esque smart app store and can be used as a dedicated Bluetooth speaker. But we find its picture only passable, which resulted in a three-star verdict.

The second-gen version, the Nebula Capsule II, looks to improve on the picture performance with a higher resolution (HD 720p rather than 480p) and double the peak brightness (200 lumens, up from 100 lumens). Anker says internal upgrades have also improved audio.

The new Capsule’s Android TV smart platform comes toting Google Assistant voice control this time, so users can say “OK Google” (or press the remote’s mic button) and ask it to find content, answer questions or dim lights, for example.

It promises three hours of video playback or 30 hours of Bluetooth speaker on a single charge, which takes two-and-a-half hours to restore via its USB-C charging port.

Like its predecessor, the Nebula Capsule II will very soon start life on Kickstarter, with plans to ship early next year. Super Early Bird supporters will be able to order a Capsule II for $349.

