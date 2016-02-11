Finnish loudspeaker specialist Amphion has brought more than a little pizzazz to its entry-level Helium range by offering nine different choices of colour for its tweeter and mid/bass driver grilles.

The four-strong range consists of the 410 and 510 standmounters, 520 floorstander and 520C centre channel. All but the 410s are available in standard white, 'full' (for which read 'glossy') white, black, birch veneer or walnut veneer cabinets. The 410s forgo the wood veneer options.

Regardless of the cabinet colour, the Helium grilles (your choice of white, black or variations on blue, green, red and, let's not quibble, brown) are a no-cost option. The 410s will cost £480 per pair, the 510s £720 (or £880 in a veneer finish), the 520s £1600 (£1920 for wood) and the 520C £600 (or £680).

See all our ISE 2016 news