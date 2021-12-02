Amazon's wall-mounted Echo Show 15 smart display is now up for pre-order

You can now pre-order Amazon's biggest ever Echo Show. The Echo Show 15 costs £239.99 (or £269.98 with the adjustable tilt stand), and will ship on 9th December.

The device is designed to be the hub of your smart home, to be either wall-mounted or propped up on a table. You can position the 15.6-inch display in either landscape or portrait orientation.

Inside is Amazon’s next-gen AZ2 Neural Edge processor which packs more power than previous devices. There's a new, redesigned home screen, which shows you important information in the form of various widgets, while also displaying video feeds from connected smart doorbells and security cameras.

Of course, it's not all about the smart home. The Echo Show 15 can show videos from YouTube, Netflix and Prime Video too, with dual 1.6-inch full-range drivers on audio duties. At this size, it should hopefully make for a more impactful listen than the smaller Echo Show 10.

Worried about being spied on? The 5-megapixel camera has a privacy cover you can slide over it. And the Echo Show 15's voice ID feature can recognise different family members too, and show them relevant information like their appointments, reminders, recently played music and more.

And when it's not in use, the Echo Show's Photo Frame feature will show off your holiday snaps on that 1080p HD screen. Better make sure your photos are up to scratch.

