Amazon Prime Day speaker deal: save £50 on Echo Studio with Dolby Atmos

Prime Day is only supposed to start in the UK on Tuesday 13th October, but Amazon has jumped its own gun and announced big price drops on a number of Echo speakers. One such model is the impressive Echo Studio.

The Studio is Amazon's attempt at an audiophile smart speaker and although it doesn't quite deliver on that promise, its price has been slashed by £50 and it now appears quite the proposition.

The Echo Studio looks like a beefed-up version of amazon's smaller Echo speaker, and it sounds like one too. Besides the usual smart functionality which includes Alexa voice control, and the ability to set timers, reminders and alarms, the Echo Studio can handle songs encoded in Sony's 360 Reality Audio and Dolby Atmos. Both formats can be streamed through Studio via the Amazon Music HD streaming service.

The Echo Studio manages to create an impressive soundstage with plenty of height and width. There's also decent detail and dynamics. It goes much louder than some of its closes rivals, including the excellent Sonos One. The only slight downside is that bass notes can sound overcooked at times. With this discount, though, you might be willing to make a compromise.

With this discount, though, you might be willing to make a compromise.

