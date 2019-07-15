Amazon Prime Day: Sony wireless headphones now just £95

Just when you thought it was over... you realise it's only just begun. Well, we're about half way through Amazon's 48-hour Prime Day extravaganza and while the avalanche of deals may be paralysing, fear not, we are ready, willing and able to cut through the noise. And look what we've found.

This already good pair of Sony wireless noise-cancelling headphones are now approaching great thanks to a tidy Prime Day deal. Originally £150, these natty over-ear headphones can now be yours for £95. A tidy saving.

Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones £150 £95

Want Sony sound quality plus wireless convenience and the added bonus of noise-cancelling technology? Look no further. These affordable headphones are a fine choice, thanks to a 35-hour battery life and super-fast charging.View Deal

Amazon's biggest deals