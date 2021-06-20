Amazon Prime Day: save 39% on Echo smart speaker and smart bulb bundle

Prime Day deals are here and we've just spotted a blockbuster deal on the latest Echo smart speaker. The deal gets you one of Amazon's flagship Echo (4th Gen) spheres bundled with a TP-Link Tapo smart bulb for only £54.99.

The Echo (4th Gen) normally costs £89.99 on its own so you're essentially getting a huge 39% discount plus a free smart bulb! We're big fans of the Echo (4th Gen) which offers expansive bass and lots of smart features. At £55 plus a free bulb, it's an absolute steal.

Amazon Echo speaker deal

Echo (4th-Gen) smart bulb bundle £89.99 £54.99 at Amazon (save £35)

The new Echo (4th Gen) smart speaker delivers weighty sound and full command of your smart home. This awesome deals includes one of Amazon's best smart speakers, a TP-Link Tapo smart bulb (E27) and a chunky £35 saving.View Deal

The next-generation Amazon Echo promises to combine the best of the Echo 3rd-gen and Echo Plus (2nd-gen) into a single device. It features what Amazon is calling "premium adaptive sound" and for the first time, comes with a built-in smart home hub, with support for Zigbee, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and Amazon Sidewalk – a feature that can help you set up new devices quickly, extend the working range of devices such as smart bulbs.

The Echo supports Dolby Audio and sounds noticeably better than its predecessor thanks to the 3-inch woofer and dual 0.8-inch front-firing tweeters. Just like the (much pricier) Echo Studio, the new Echo now senses the acoustics of your space and fine-tunes audio playback.

The new Echo is also Amazon's most sustainable and climate-change aware yet, with a new Low Power mode for energy efficiency, 100 per cent post-consumer recycled fabric and 100 per cent recycled die cast aluminium too – so you can buy with a clear conscience.

When you consider that the Echo (4th Gen) has only been on sale for six months or so, and carried an RRP of £89.99, this deal at £54.99 – including a free smart bulb – is tough to turn down.

