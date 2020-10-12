Amazon Prime Day deal: Yamaha MusicCast system gets healthy discount

You can get an abundance of features while making one hefty saving with this Amazon Prime Day deal on the Yamaha MusicCast CRX-N470D mini hi-fi system.

We reviewed this just-add-speakers unit a while back, praising its warm and detailed character, when it was priced at £350. It was great value for money then, and now it's even better value at £219.

There’s a healthy array of the more traditional features – a CD player and FM and DAB digital radio, as well as USB, RCA and 3.5mm analogue inputs – washed down with Bluetooth, AirPlay, wi-fi and DLNA, internet radio, Spotify Connect and Qobuz for all your wireless needs and wants.

But the function Yamaha offers that its competitors cannot (due to it being a proprietary technology) is MusicCast. Effectively that’s shorthand for the ability to connect multiple of the company’s hi-fi and A/V products to work in unison.

In the case of a mini-system such as this, it’s made particularly freeing by the fact that, in theory, you’re no longer restricted to traditional stereo speakers to make it sing.

But, though this system's features help it stand out, our recommendation only comes courtesy of admirable sonic performance.

Warm, yet detailed, there is great sense of scale to the CRX-N470D's presentation, which is easy on the ear but entertaining at the same time. Timing and dynamics are good, too, offering the kind of musicality you might not always associate with an all-in-one system.

We've long been fans of the Yamaha CRX-N470D as a micro system, and this more than £130 saving only makes our admiration grow.

