Amazon Prime Big Deal Days announced for 10-11th October

People, we have a date. The next big Amazon sale is scheduled for 10-11th October – that's just three weeks away.

It's called Prime Big Deal Days, and is basically another name for Prime Day. Last autumn's event went by the name Prime Early Early Access Sale, but it's essentially the same deal – an Amazon Prime Day 48-hour sale ahead of the madness of Black Friday.

Amazon had previously announced it was happening, but it's only now confirmed the date.

As with previous events, the deals are exclusive to Prime members. Don't have Prime? Here's how to sign up and benefit without paying a penny.

We're promised "more deeply discounted deals across top brands than during last year’s event." Though we'll reserve judgement until we've actually seen the deals.

The sale will take place across 19 countries, including Australia, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the US, and UK.

Amazon is staying tight-lipped on what deals will be available, though it has said Amazon Music Unlimited will have a free four-month trial. Prime Day 2023 saw the lowest-ever price on Bose's QuietComfort II wireless earbuds, and the lowest price on Sony's classic WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ears. Hi-fi kit was also discounted, including £200 off KEF's outstanding LSX II wireless speaker system and a whopping £550 off the Marantz PM7000N just-add-speakers streamer. And in TVs, we saw £1300 slashed off LG's 65-inch C2 OLED TV.

We'll bring you coverage of all the best deals when they go live.

