Hurry! Our favourite LG OLED is nearly half Price thanks to this stellar Prime Day TV deal

The award-winning 65-inch LG C2 has had its price slashed thanks to this amazing Amazon Prime Day UK 2023 TV deal, marking the perfect time to update your home cinema setup.

The deal's live now and lets you get the C2 - which offers the best price-per-pound performance at the moment, based on our testing - for £1398. That's a huge 48 per cent price crash on the set's original £2699.99 RRP. It's also a massive saving on the £1549 price non-Prime members will have to pay to pick one up.

LG C2 OLED Amazon Prime Day deal

LG OLED65C2 OLED TV £2699 £1398 at Amazon (save £1301)

Though it's been out a while, because the newer C3 is such a small upgrade and costs more the C2 is still the LG OLED TV that most people should buy. It offers irresistible performance-per-pound credentials and has a flawless set of next-gen gaming features, too. Read our LG OLED65C2 review

Just how good is the LG C2? The 65-inch model won our coveted Best TV Award. And it wasn't a one-off – the 42-inch version also won the Best TV in its size category as well as Best Gaming TV gongs.

It remains our favourite TV despite LGs newer LG OLED65C3 having come out recently. This is because, during our tests, we found the newer model is a very modest upgrade on the C2. With it costing a lot more this means our TV editor, Tom Parsons, still recommends the C2 to most people as it still offers excellent picture quality and is much better value for money, especially at this price. As he said in his LG OLED65 C3 review:

"There’s nothing really wrong with the C3’s picture performance in isolation. It’s very similar to that of the C2, which we love."

From a technical and real-world performance standpoint, the C2 is still excellent. Highlights include a brilliant Dynamic Tone-mapping Pro Algorithm that breaks the image down into analysis ‘zones’.

During our checks we found this clever feature lets the C2 deliver more accurate and striking HDR results than most other sets this price.

LG’s AI/Deep Learning systems also deliver enhanced image object recognition/reproduction and improved foreground and background image content recognition, creating a more three-dimensional and balanced image.

All four HDMI ports are certified 2.1 with 48Gbps. That means they all support the gaming features of 4K 120Hz, ALLM and VRR found on the latest premium PC graphics cards, the PS5 and the Xbox Series X. So you won't have to faff around making sure your console is plugged into the 'correct' HDMI port. HGiG also comes as standard and, uniquely, Dolby Vision gaming is supported right up to 4K/120Hz.

LG's webOS platform is also on board. This is super easy to use, and supports all the major streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV+.

In short, at this price, the 65-inch C2 is an absolute steal.

