Amazon Prime annual membership now just £59 ahead of Prime Day

Amazon has reduced the price of a year’s Prime membership to just £59 in preparation for Prime Day 2019 next week.

The £20-off deal on an annual Prime subscription, which is usually £79 per year, is available now until midnight on Tuesday 16th July, when Prime Day officially ends.

Amazon Prime membership comes with a host of benefits, not least of which is exclusive access to the best Amazon Prime Day deals in the two-day sale next week. Without a Prime membership you won't be able to take advantage of the deals at all.

Amazon Prime membership £79 £59 Free Prime Video content, free Prime Reading, exclusive Prime Day deals, free live Premier League games and next-day delivery all year. Grab it quick. The deal lasts until 16th July.View Deal

While the vast majority of the deals will stay hidden until Amazon Prime Day itself, further benefits, which Amazon Prime members can enjoy throughout the entire year, include free streaming of thousands of movies and TV shows on Netflix-rivalling Prime Video, early access to Lightning Deals, plenty of free books and magazines on Prime Reading, plus next-day and same-day delivery on select items.

The highlight: free access to a number of Premier League fixtures for the upcoming 2019/2020 season.

The discount is available to new Amazon Prime customers, or any current Prime customer paying monthly if they switch to an annual payment.

