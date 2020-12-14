Amazon Echo Dot deal: 4th Generation wireless speaker drops to lowest ever price

If you're looking for last-minute Christmas gifts, Amazon has a treat for you. Its latest Echo Dot smart speaker is back down to its lowest ever price. And despite only coming into stock on the 23rd December, it'll arrive with you in time for Christmas! For Amazon Prime members, at least.

The Echo Dot has been slashed by £20, bringing it down to just £29.

The 4th Generation Echo Dot represents the biggest update to Amazon's smallest speaker since its inception way back when. It's the ideal speaker for dotting around your house to give you Amazon Alexa voice control in every room, especially at this low price.

New Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen £49 £29 at Amazon (save £20)

The new Echo Dot swaps the puck design of its predecessors for a new orb-like shape that's said to sound significantly better. As the smallest speaker in the Echo range, it's ideal for adding Alexa to every room of the house, particularly with this 40% discount.View Deal

We've not yet tested this new version of the Echo Dot, but we've really liked the previous models for their Alexa smarts and very low price, and this new version is said to sound significantly better. Amazon claims that vocals are more crisp and that bass is balanced. If true, it could be the ideal, affordable solution for adding good sound as well as smarts around the home.

The Echo Dot 4th Generation is also available with an integrated clock, for extra usefulness, and there's a full-size Echo available for rooms that deserve bigger sound. The cheapest prices on all of these devices are listed below.

MORE:

Today's best smart speaker deals

Check out the best Bluetooth speaker deals