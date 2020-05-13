Amazon announces Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablets

Amazon has had plenty of hits with its affordable Fire tablet range, and now the company is updating its 2018 issue Amazon Fire HD 8 with not one but three new models.

The retail giant has today announced the next generation of its Fire HD 8 tablet line-up, designed with the entire family in mind: the new Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition.

The new Amazon Fire HD 8 comes with an 8-inch, 1280 x 800 HD display (the number of the model denotes the screen-size when it comes to Amazon's Fire HD tablets) and there's a claimed 30 per cent faster performance thanks to its new 2.0 GHz quad-core processor.

You've got 32GB or 64GB options in terms of storage, with 2GB RAM (expandable by up to 1TB via a microSD card), up to 12 hours of battery life (two up from the previous iteration) plus easier charging with USB-C.

The new Fire HD 8 is available for pre-order today, starting at £89.99/$89.99 . It is available in four colourways - white, black, twilight blue and plum - and will begin shipping on the 3rd June.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus in slate (Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon is also introducing the new Fire HD 8 Plus (pictured above), boasting an enhanced Fire HD 8 experience with 50 per cent more RAM, hassle-free wireless charging support, a 9-watt USB-C charger (which promises to charge the tablet in less than four hours) and, for a limited time, three months of Kindle Unlimited for limitless reading and listening included.

The Fire HD 8 Plus comes in a new slate colour and can be pre-ordered today starting at £109.99/$109.99 for the 32GB model. It also begins shipping on 3rd June. The Fire HD 8 Plus can also be purchased as a bundle with the all-new Made for Amazon Wireless Charging Dock for £139.98.

Lastly, the all-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition (pictured below) comprises the Fire HD 8 tablet, one year of Amazon Fire for Kids (for access to thousands of kid-friendly books, Audible books, videos, educational apps and games. After one year, it'll renew at £1.99 per month for Amazon Prime members or £3.99 per month for non-Prime members unless cancelled), a new kid-proof case with an adjustable stand plus a two-year guarantee.

Amazon Fire Kids Edition in purple (Image credit: Amazon)

The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition also comes with access to easy-to-use parental controls that encourage learning before play. Parents can manage their child’s Fire for Kids settings and use parental controls to add more content and choose what children can access.

The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is available for pre-order today in blue, pink or purple colourways. Prices start at £139.99/$139.99 and shipping begins on 3rd June.

MORE:

Read all our Amazon Fire HD reviews

Best tablets 2020: big, small, budget and premium

Best media streamers 2020: The best TV streaming devices