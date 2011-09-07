New from Alphason is its Element range of premium TV stands, which the company says is 'inspired by international furniture trends'. It's part of Alphason's 'Design First' 2011 collection, is suitable for TVs of up to 52in, and comes in two widths: 125cm at £350 and 85cm at £250.

The 125cm model will support TVs of up to 52in weighing up to 50kg, and measures 37cm tall and 47cm deep; the 85cm version is suitable for TVs up to 37in and 40kg, and is 36cm tall and 47cm deep.

The stands have high-gloss black drop-down doors, designed to allow infrared control signals through when closed, and behind these is space for a Blu-ray player, games console and set-up box, plus storage for discs.

Integral cable management is provided, plus space for a four-gang power block, allowing the stand to be used right against a wall, and passive ventilation is built-in to keep your equipment cool.

The stands, which are fitted with castors for easy movement, are supplied ready for easy home assembly.

