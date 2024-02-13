Act fast and get 45% off the Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 soundbar

Looking for a large Dolby Atmos soundbar for your TV but don't want an equally big price tag? Have we got a deal for you...

You'll be pleased to know that the Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 is down from £899 to just £499 over at Peter Tyson – that's an impressive 45% price reduction.

We reviewed this soundbar a little while ago and awarded it a solid four-star rating, praising its sleek design and impressive bass performance. Thanks to this huge saving we think it's definitely one to consider.

Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 soundbar was £899 now £499 (save £400) at Peter Tyson

In our Panorama 3 review, we awarded the bar four stars across the board for build, features, and sound. It packs in 13 drivers, Dolby Atmos support, HDMI eARC, AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect. And with this big discount, we think it's well worth considering.

At the original price of £899, it came up against some serious opposition during testing, not least the Sonos Arc. Admittedly, the Sonos is a better buy at full price, but it's very hard to ignore this £400 price drop.

B&W describe its Panorama 3 soundbar as a 3.1.2 system, with 13 drivers, built-in subwoofers and Dolby Atmos support via both Dolby Digital True HD and Dolby Digital+ formats.

The bar features Bluetooth 5 with aptX Adaptive, plus Airplay 2, Spotify Connect, and Amazon Alexa voice control. Want to listen to high-res music? This is supported via via the Bowers & Wilkins Music App, which gives listeners access to streaming services including Tidal, Deezer and Qobuz.

Regarding physical connections, the Panorama 3 offers HDMI eARC and an optical digital input.

It measures 6.5 x 121 x 14cm and weighs 6.5kg, meaning it's a little larger and heavier than rivals such as the Sonos Arc, so make sure you assess how much space you have available before buying.

The Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 soundbar is available now in black over at Peter Tyson for just £499. If you're looking to take your TV's audio to the next level with a very capable soundbar solution, then this latest discount is worth a serious look.

