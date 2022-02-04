48-inch LG C2 Evo OLED price has leaked – and it's more expensive than the C1

LG announced its LG C2 model just last month, revealing that it would boast a brighter OLED 'Evo' panel than its predecessor, the C1, delivering an even better picture. Although the company has yet to release official pricing and availability information, an early product listing on the John Lewis website indicates expected delivery will be in early March – a month before LG typically launches its OLED TVs – but with a higher cost than last year's model.

The John Lewis website suggests that the 48-inch LG C2 will retail at £1399, whereas the 48-inch LG C1 launched at £1299. This isn't wholly unexpected as the OLED Evo panel sported by the C2 uses the same technology as the flagship G2. In contrast, in 2021, only the premium G1 benefitted from the company's premium display while the C1 maintained standard OLED technology.

Despite the price increase, the C2 certainly has the potential to eclipse the performance of its predecessor, offering a balance between affordability and advanced picture technology. That said, it won't have the exact same panel spec as the G2, as that model also features extra heat dissipation technology that LG says will make it even brighter in peak and average nits. It's also worth noting that LG has stated that the 48-inch and 42-inch versions of the C2 won't go as bright as the larger models in the range. Does that mean the price increase for models 55 inches and bigger will be larger? We'll have to wait and see.

We'll also have to wait until we get our hands on both models to decide whether any advantage that the G2 has is worth any extra money that it costs over the C2. If John Lewis is anything to go by, we won't have to wait too long to find out.

