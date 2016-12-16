Winners announced

If you're wondering if you were one of the lucky winners in our bonanza 40th anniversary competition, all 42 winners have now been notified and their prizes should be winging their way to them shortly. If you didn't win, don't be disheartened. There's still time to enter our latest giveaway in which you could win an amazing £8000 Chord DAVE digital-to-analogue converter.

To enter the Chord DAVE competition, just follow the instructions on this link. Good luck, and once again congratulations to all our 40th anniversary winners.

COMPETITION NOW CLOSED...

Nothing says "40 glorious years of What Hi-Fi?" quite like a unique turntable, so we've teamed up with our friends at Rega to make our dreams a reality.

For a chance to win a limited-edition What Hi-Fi? 40th anniversary P1 turntable, or one of dozens of other prizes from companies as generous as Arcam, ATC, AudioQuest, Chord, KEF, Q Acoustics, Sennheiser and Yamaha (to name but a few), just answer the simple question on the form by clicking on the link below.

(Hint: to find the correct answer, you'll need a copy of our special 40th anniversary issue of the magazine, which will be in the shops from 1st September. Subscribers should get their copies this weekend).

And to see exactly what other prizes we have on offer in this bonanza giveaway, keep scrolling down the page.

Arcam Solo Music system £1500

Atacama Nexus 6 (x3), Moseco 6 (x2) speaker stands, Evoque SE rack

ATC speakers: SCM7 £810, SCM11 £1200, SCM19 £1995

Atlas Element Integra interconnects £45 each (x3)

AudioQuest DragonFly Red USB DAC £170 each (x3)

Canton DM55 soundbase £330

Chord Company: Epic interconnect £400, Shawline interconnect £200, Clearway interconnect £100

Chord Electronics Mojo DAC £399 each (x2), Hugo DAC £1400

Clearaudio Concept MM turntable £1000 each (x3)

Flexson VinylPlay turntable £250

KEF LS50 speakers £800, KEF Eggs £350, KEF Muo Bluetooth speaker £299

Monitor Audio Bronze 2 speakers £280/pr (x2), Monitor Audio S150 Bluetooth speaker £150

Sennheiser Momentum headphones £270, Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 wireless headphones £380

SoundMagic E50S in-ear headphones £50 each (x3)

Yamaha YSP5600 soundbar and NSSW300 subwoofer £2000

Terms and Conditions: 1. Fill in required details and click on the submit button. 2. Entries close 11.59pm, Friday 30th September 2016. 3. Prizes are as stated. 4. Open to UK residents aged 18 or over 5. No cash alternative and prizes are non-transferable. 6. Only one entry per person. 7. Individual winners will be listed at random for each listed prize. 8. Where applicable, prizes maybe subject to additional terms and conditions as provided by the prize supplier, and must be agreed to accept the prize. 9. For full terms and conditions click here. The Promoter: Haymarket Media Group, Bridge House, 69 London Road, Twickenham, TW1 3SP.