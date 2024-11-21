I’m picking the best Black Friday hi-fi deals as they go live – speakers, turntables, amps and more

It's Black Friday time, which means we're awash with deals, deals, deals!

But it's not just wireless earbuds, air fryers, LEGO and Oral B toothbrushes that are on sale (although those are useful, too). Here, I'll be focusing solely on hi-fi and audio deals. If you've been waiting all year to buy a new amplifier, streamer, CD player or speakers with a good chunk of money off the retail price, now could be the perfect time to pounce.

That's because specialist audio retailers such as Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks, Peter Tyson and more have already kicked off their Black Friday deals, and I've spotted some great deals on fantastic, five-star hi-fi products. You'll even find lowest prices on terrific audio kit at big retailers like Amazon, John Lewis and Currys, too.

I've been testing hi-fi and audio products for over a dozen years at What Hi-Fi? now, and I'll only be highlighting genuinely good savings on genuinely good hi-fi products in this guide. All the products I recommend have been reviewed by our experienced in-house review team, and there are some tasty discounts on current (and former) What Hi-Fi? Award-winning products too – so you know you'll be getting great value.

So whenever I flag a deal here, you know it'll be even better value for money and comes with real-world experience behind the recommendation. I'll be scouring for hi-fi deals every day to find the latest deals and lowest prices so you can upgrade or build your dream hi-fi system – without having to pay full price.

Best Black Friday music system deals

2024 What Hi-Fi? Award winner Denon RDCM41DAB was £329 now £249 at Richer Sounds (save £80 with VIP)

The D-M41DAB microsystem is one of our most-recommended pieces of audio kit to family and friends. It plays CDs, it has Bluetooth and DAB/FM radio, and it sounds fantastic for the price. Its compact size is easy to accommodate and you can add on any budget speaker (of which there are many) if you buy just the main unit. If you have a tight budget but want a no-fuss, versatile system with hi-fi chops, this affordable Denon should be on your shopping list. Price check: £269 @ Amazon

New deal KEF LSX II LT was £899 now £749 at Peter Tyson (save £150)

This compact all-in-one streaming system took all the ingredients from the brilliant five-star KEF LSX II, dropped some features and connectivity, but kept the same sound performance – a smart move. The LSX II LT is a great space-saving, versatile solution for streaming or TV, and this newly crowned What Hi-Fi? Award winner has just got its first drop, with this £150 saving across all finishes.



Deal also available at Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks, Amazon

2024 What Hi-Fi? Award winner KEF LS50 Wireless II was £1999 now £1799 at Richer Sounds (save £200)

A premium step above the compact LSX II system, the LS50 Wireless II is an exceptional multi-Award-winning speaker system that packs in a huge amount of streaming features and provides a big performance leap over its predecessors. They're clean, punchy and beautifully detailed, and their all-encompassing connectivity makes them hugely versatile and easy to use. The price has hovered around the £1999 mark for a while now, but you'll find this £200 saving at various retailers and across all finishes. Deal also at Amazon, Peter Tyson, Sevenoaks

Product of the Year 2024 Technics SA-C600 was £899, now £789 at Amazon (save £110)

This all-in-one streaming system with built-in CD player and amplifier is a fantastic option for anyone short on space. The five-star Technics SA-C600 is a stunningly elegant piece of kit, and continues to impress us with an expressive, punchy sound that is also surprisingly authoritative and large-scaled. Simply add speakers to this versatile system and you're good to do. Now with over £100 off, this is a terrific system worth considering.

What Hi-Fi? 2024 Award winner

Audiolab Omnia was £1599 now £749 at Peter Tyson (save £850 with VIP)

The versatile Audiolab Omnia is extremely easy to listen to, and we can imagine many being more than content with its smooth, pleasant presentation. If you’re after a high-performing CD-and-streaming system with all the bells and whistles you can think of, this Audiolab is well worth considering, especially now that its price has been slashed considerably. You can make an extra £50 saving if you sign up for Peter Tyson's free VIP club, too.

Five stars Naim Mu-so 2 was £1149 now £899 at Richer Sounds (save £250)

Despite growing competition, the Naim Mu-so 2nd gen holds its own against an ever-expanding array of wireless speakers and streaming systems. Featuring a stunning all-in-one design, the Mu-so 2 offers rich, powerful sound, comprehensive features and a user-friendly app. If you’re looking for a single, capable unit to handle all things audio (and some TV), then this huge saving on a brilliant product is worth exploring. You get a free extra grille worth £69 thrown in too.



Deal also available at Sevenoaks

Best Black Friday amplifier deals

Five stars NAD D 3020 V2 was £399 now £279 at Sevenoaks (save £120)

A compact, unique, delightful amplifier based on a classic favourite, with ample connections (phono stage, digital inputs, Bluetooth, headphone jack). An enthusiastic performer that's brilliant with timing and dynamics, the D 3020 V2 is perfect for those who want a tiny but mighty system that will fit into the smallest room or on a desk for the home office. Deal also available at Amazon

Five stars Cambridge Audio CXA61 was £699 now £599 at Richer Sounds (save £100 with VIP)

With 60W per channel and plenty of digital and analogue inputs, this multiple Award-winning CXA61 is a lively, dynamic amplifier that's fun to listen to. There's plenty of punch, a nicely judged tonal balance and oodles of detail. Now at the end of its life and being replaced by the new CXA81 MkII, this is your last chance to buy the CXA61 model for £100 off.

Best Black Friday music streamer deals

2024 What Hi-Fi? Award winner Cambridge Audio MXN10 was £449 now £349 at Richer Sounds (save £100) There's a reason that the MXN10 has snagged back-to-back What Hi-Fi? Awards. For its size and price, it's pretty much the best music streamer money can buy, and with £100 off, that sentiment only becomes more accurate as the MXN10 drops to its lowest-ever price. Don't let its small size fool you, though, because the MXN10 excels in all areas, from its gorgeous, musically engaging sound to its attractive build and ample feature set. An outstanding product at an incredible price. Deal also at Amazon and Cambridge Audio

Five stars Bluesound Node (2021) was £549 now £349 at Peter Tyson (save £200)

A compact, affordable and versatile music streamer that brings a whole host of wireless streaming connectivity and multi-room powers to your system. This Bluesound Node (2021) has been replaced by a newer model in 2024, but this former Award-winner remains a great option for small spaces, offering extensive streaming options – from hi-res to AirPlay to internet radio – as well as HDMI ARC and a 3.5mm headphone jack. A fantastic deal at £200 off. Deal also available at Sevenoaks

Five stars Cambridge Audio CXN100 was £899 now £799 at Richer Sounds (save £100)

The Cambridge Audio CXN100 is enjoying its first major discount over at Richer Sounds, provided you already have, or sign up for, a free VIP membership. A five-star music streamer, the CXN100 has been on the market since spring 2024, but we haven't seen its price budge until now. Clearly, Black Friday is having a big impact, which is good news for dropping prices down to unprecedented levels, albeit for a potentially limited period. It might be best to get your skates on if you aren't keen on missing out on saving a ton.

Best Black Friday CD player deals

Five stars Marantz SA-10 was £6999 now £3999 at Peter Tyson (save £3000)

It's been a few years since we've reviewed this incredibly talented SACD/CD disc player from Marantz, but at half off its original RRP, it's an incredible deal that's a no-brainer if you're building a high-end system for your beloved CD collection. Read the full Marantz SA-10 review

Best Black Friday turntable deals

Last chance to buy Pro-Ject Debut Pro was £699 now £599 at Richer Sounds (save £100)

This two-time What Hi-Fi? Product of the Year winner is sadly now being discontinued but we would still recommend it if you're after a fantastic turntable, especially with this £100 off deal. The Debut Pro sounds incredibly refined, agile and precise – it's the most sophisticated and best-sounding turntable Pro-Ject has made so far. Grab it before it's gone! Five stars

Five stars Technics SL1500C was £1099 now £899 at Richer Sounds (save £200)

This Award-winning Technics is one of the best sounding, fuss-free direct drive record players we've heard for under a grand. While the official RRP had shot up to £1099 in the last few years, it has dropped back down to its original price. This mega £200 saving on all finishes is not to be missed if you fancy owning a deck from this legendary brand.



Deal also available at Peter Tyson, Amazon

Five stars Audio Technica AT-LP5x was £380 now £299 at Amazon (save £81)

Audio-Technica’s original AT-LP5 turntable was a winner. This LP5x model now comes with an easier-to-fit cartridge and a built-in phono stage for both MC and MM. And it even sounds a little cleaner than its predecessor. Winner again and with a decent discount.



Deal also available at Richer Sounds

Best Black Friday stereo speaker deals

New low price ELAC Debut ConneX DCB41 was £529 now £339 at Peter Tyson (save £190)

A musically entertaining powered speaker system that's compact, fuss-free and packs plenty of connectivity to plug in a laptop, TV, turntable or mobile device. The ELAC Debut ConneX DCB41 were good value before, but this discount is a tremendous deal.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Five stars Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2 was £350 now £279 at Amazon (save £71)

Gorgeous design and superb performance make these second-gen Ruark MR1 a long-time desktop favourite of ours. They don't offer built-in network streaming, but they do have Bluetooth for easy laptop or phone pairing, plus optical and 3.5mm auxiliary inputs if you want to connect the wired way. These are superb performers for their compact size and accessible price.

Focal Vestia No.1 was £899 now £449 at Peter Tyson (save £450)

This is a sizeable discount on a very competent pair of speakers. They may not be the last sonic word in 'fun', but for fans of smooth-sounding and insightful speakers that also offer plenty of scale and refinement, the Vestia No.1 are very much the real deal, and this half-price deal is really good.

Five stars Wharfedale Evo 4.4 was £1199 now £999 at Sevenoaks (save £200)

These imposing towers deliver excitement and rhythmic drive in spades but they are also natural and easy to listen to. Give them space to breathe and we guarantee you’ll be blown away. Price includes QED Silver Anniversary XT speaker cable (3m).



Deal also available at Peter Tyson

Five stars Q Acoustics 3020i was £188 now £179 at Amazon (save £9)

Smaller (and smaller sounding) than the speakers above but still very sonically gifted, these last-gen Q Acoustics 3020i bookshelf speakers are an excellent option if you're on a tight budget. Their unfussy, easy-going nature will work with a whole variety of systems and rooms. This lowest-price deal applies to all finishes.

2024 Product of the Year Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 was £549 now £529 at Richer Sounds (save £20)

In our five-star B&W 607 S3 review, we called them "entertaining in spades" and "a delight". They set the bar high for clarity, refinement and detail, but also have plenty in the way of punch and dynamism to entertain. Ideal for a step-up system and for small rooms, these superb mid-price speakers originally launched at £599 and then dipped to £549 for the best part of this year – so this is a great new low price.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner



Deal also at Sevenoaks, Peter Tyson

