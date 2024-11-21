Live
I’m picking the best Black Friday hi-fi deals as they go live – speakers, turntables, amps and more
Love hi-fi? Love deals? Step right this way...
It's Black Friday time, which means we're awash with deals, deals, deals!
But it's not just wireless earbuds, air fryers, LEGO and Oral B toothbrushes that are on sale (although those are useful, too). Here, I'll be focusing solely on hi-fi and audio deals. If you've been waiting all year to buy a new amplifier, streamer, CD player or speakers with a good chunk of money off the retail price, now could be the perfect time to pounce.
That's because specialist audio retailers such as Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks, Peter Tyson and more have already kicked off their Black Friday deals, and I've spotted some great deals on fantastic, five-star hi-fi products. You'll even find lowest prices on terrific audio kit at big retailers like Amazon, John Lewis and Currys, too.
I've been testing hi-fi and audio products for over a dozen years at What Hi-Fi? now, and I'll only be highlighting genuinely good savings on genuinely good hi-fi products in this guide. All the products I recommend have been reviewed by our experienced in-house review team, and there are some tasty discounts on current (and former) What Hi-Fi? Award-winning products too – so you know you'll be getting great value.
So whenever I flag a deal here, you know it'll be even better value for money and comes with real-world experience behind the recommendation. I'll be scouring for hi-fi deals every day to find the latest deals and lowest prices so you can upgrade or build your dream hi-fi system – without having to pay full price.
Quick links
- Amazon: browse all of today's latest deals
- Richer Sounds: lowest prices on 5-star hi-fi
- Peter Tyson: huge hi-fi savings
- Sevenoaks: specialist hi-fi and AV deals
- John Lewis: great deals on Sonos, Apple, Sony
- Currys: deals on turntables, radios, headphones
- AV.com: big discounts on hi-fi products
Best Black Friday music system deals
Denon RDCM41DAB was £329 now £249 at Richer Sounds (save £80 with VIP)
The D-M41DAB microsystem is one of our most-recommended pieces of audio kit to family and friends. It plays CDs, it has Bluetooth and DAB/FM radio, and it sounds fantastic for the price. Its compact size is easy to accommodate and you can add on any budget speaker (of which there are many) if you buy just the main unit. If you have a tight budget but want a no-fuss, versatile system with hi-fi chops, this affordable Denon should be on your shopping list.
Price check: £269 @ Amazon
KEF LSX II LT was £899 now £749 at Peter Tyson (save £150)
This compact all-in-one streaming system took all the ingredients from the brilliant five-star KEF LSX II, dropped some features and connectivity, but kept the same sound performance – a smart move. The LSX II LT is a great space-saving, versatile solution for streaming or TV, and this newly crowned What Hi-Fi? Award winner has just got its first drop, with this £150 saving across all finishes.
Deal also available at Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks, Amazon
KEF LS50 Wireless II was £1999 now £1799 at Richer Sounds (save £200)
A premium step above the compact LSX II system, the LS50 Wireless II is an exceptional multi-Award-winning speaker system that packs in a huge amount of streaming features and provides a big performance leap over its predecessors. They're clean, punchy and beautifully detailed, and their all-encompassing connectivity makes them hugely versatile and easy to use. The price has hovered around the £1999 mark for a while now, but you'll find this £200 saving at various retailers and across all finishes.
Deal also at Amazon, Peter Tyson, Sevenoaks
Technics SA-C600 was £899, now £789 at Amazon (save £110)
This all-in-one streaming system with built-in CD player and amplifier is a fantastic option for anyone short on space. The five-star Technics SA-C600 is a stunningly elegant piece of kit, and continues to impress us with an expressive, punchy sound that is also surprisingly authoritative and large-scaled. Simply add speakers to this versatile system and you're good to do. Now with over £100 off, this is a terrific system worth considering.
What Hi-Fi? 2024 Award winner
Audiolab Omnia was £1599 now £749 at Peter Tyson (save £850 with VIP)
The versatile Audiolab Omnia is extremely easy to listen to, and we can imagine many being more than content with its smooth, pleasant presentation. If you’re after a high-performing CD-and-streaming system with all the bells and whistles you can think of, this Audiolab is well worth considering, especially now that its price has been slashed considerably. You can make an extra £50 saving if you sign up for Peter Tyson's free VIP club, too.
Naim Mu-so 2 was £1149 now £899 at Richer Sounds (save £250)
Despite growing competition, the Naim Mu-so 2nd gen holds its own against an ever-expanding array of wireless speakers and streaming systems. Featuring a stunning all-in-one design, the Mu-so 2 offers rich, powerful sound, comprehensive features and a user-friendly app. If you’re looking for a single, capable unit to handle all things audio (and some TV), then this huge saving on a brilliant product is worth exploring. You get a free extra grille worth £69 thrown in too.
Deal also available at Sevenoaks
Best Black Friday amplifier deals
NAD D 3020 V2 was £399 now £279 at Sevenoaks (save £120)
A compact, unique, delightful amplifier based on a classic favourite, with ample connections (phono stage, digital inputs, Bluetooth, headphone jack). An enthusiastic performer that's brilliant with timing and dynamics, the D 3020 V2 is perfect for those who want a tiny but mighty system that will fit into the smallest room or on a desk for the home office.
Deal also available at Amazon
Cambridge Audio CXA61 was £699 now £599 at Richer Sounds (save £100 with VIP)
With 60W per channel and plenty of digital and analogue inputs, this multiple Award-winning CXA61 is a lively, dynamic amplifier that's fun to listen to. There's plenty of punch, a nicely judged tonal balance and oodles of detail. Now at the end of its life and being replaced by the new CXA81 MkII, this is your last chance to buy the CXA61 model for £100 off.
Cambridge Audio CXA81 was £999 now £699 at Richer Sounds (save £300)
With 80W per channel and a generous spread of digital and analogue inputs, the CXA81 is a bold, powerful and dynamic amplifier with expressive vocals, agile rhythm and sonic authority. Support for 32-bit/384kHz and DSD256 hi-res files, Bluetooth and a 3.5mm headphone jack complete the package. There is a new CXA81 MkII version out now, so the previous Award-winning model is on its last hurrah – which means you'll find a substantial discount with £300 off. Five stars
Deal also available at Amazon and Cambridge Audio
Best Black Friday music streamer deals
Cambridge Audio MXN10 was £449 now £349 at Richer Sounds (save £100)
There's a reason that the MXN10 has snagged back-to-back What Hi-Fi? Awards. For its size and price, it's pretty much the best music streamer money can buy, and with £100 off, that sentiment only becomes more accurate as the MXN10 drops to its lowest-ever price. Don't let its small size fool you, though, because the MXN10 excels in all areas, from its gorgeous, musically engaging sound to its attractive build and ample feature set. An outstanding product at an incredible price.
Deal also at Amazon and Cambridge Audio
Bluesound Node (2021) was £549 now £349 at Peter Tyson (save £200)
A compact, affordable and versatile music streamer that brings a whole host of wireless streaming connectivity and multi-room powers to your system. This Bluesound Node (2021) has been replaced by a newer model in 2024, but this former Award-winner remains a great option for small spaces, offering extensive streaming options – from hi-res to AirPlay to internet radio – as well as HDMI ARC and a 3.5mm headphone jack. A fantastic deal at £200 off.
Deal also available at Sevenoaks
Audiolab 6000N Play was £449 now £249 at Peter Tyson (save £200 with VIP)
The Audiolab 6000N Play streamer is well-equipped, easy to use, and produces a clear, informative and entertaining sound. Anyone looking for a budget network audio player should jump at the chance to own this five-star performer. Join the free Peter Tyson VIP programme to get the very tempting £249 price (it's £299 for non-VIP customers).
Price check: £299 @ Amazon and Richer Sounds
Cambridge Audio CXN100 was £899 now £799 at Richer Sounds (save £100)
The Cambridge Audio CXN100 is enjoying its first major discount over at Richer Sounds, provided you already have, or sign up for, a free VIP membership. A five-star music streamer, the CXN100 has been on the market since spring 2024, but we haven't seen its price budge until now. Clearly, Black Friday is having a big impact, which is good news for dropping prices down to unprecedented levels, albeit for a potentially limited period. It might be best to get your skates on if you aren't keen on missing out on saving a ton.
Best Black Friday CD player deals
Cyrus CD t: was £1295 now £799 at Peter Tyson (save £496)
If you want a high-performing CD transport that delivers incredibly insightful, precise and engaging sound quality, this Cyrus CD t is worth considering. A massive near-£500 saving off its current (high) asking price is very welcome. If your hi-fi system already has a decent DAC in the chain, this superb transport will be easy to accommodate.
Price check: £1245 @ Richer Sounds; £1195 @ ElectricShop
Marantz CD6007 was £399 now £349 at Richer Sounds (save £50 with VIP)
For people who are after a budget CD player (that includes a DAC), none comes more highly recommended than this excellent, premium-feeling Marantz CD6007, which has been a What Hi-Fi? Award winner for many years than we frankly care to remember. Save an extra £30 if you sign up for Richer Sounds VIP for free.
Deal also available at Peter Tyson, Amazon and Sevenoaks
Marantz SA-10 was £6999 now £3999 at Peter Tyson (save £3000)
It's been a few years since we've reviewed this incredibly talented SACD/CD disc player from Marantz, but at half off its original RRP, it's an incredible deal that's a no-brainer if you're building a high-end system for your beloved CD collection.
Read the full Marantz SA-10 review
Best Black Friday turntable deals
Pro-Ject Debut Pro was £699 now £599 at Richer Sounds (save £100)
This two-time What Hi-Fi? Product of the Year winner is sadly now being discontinued but we would still recommend it if you're after a fantastic turntable, especially with this £100 off deal. The Debut Pro sounds incredibly refined, agile and precise – it's the most sophisticated and best-sounding turntable Pro-Ject has made so far. Grab it before it's gone! Five stars
Sony PS-LX310BT was £239 now £199 at Amazon (save £40)
We love a good deal on this excellent Sony Bluetooth turntable. The PS-LX310BT is a plug-and-play fully automatic design that includes phono stage and can connect to up to eight Bluetooth headphones or speakers. A great budget buy for a turntable.
Deal also available at John Lewis, Currys, Richer Sounds, ElectricShop
Technics SL1500C was £1099 now £899 at Richer Sounds (save £200)
This Award-winning Technics is one of the best sounding, fuss-free direct drive record players we've heard for under a grand. While the official RRP had shot up to £1099 in the last few years, it has dropped back down to its original price. This mega £200 saving on all finishes is not to be missed if you fancy owning a deck from this legendary brand.
Deal also available at Peter Tyson, Amazon
Audio Technica AT-LP5x was £380 now £299 at Amazon (save £81)
Audio-Technica’s original AT-LP5 turntable was a winner. This LP5x model now comes with an easier-to-fit cartridge and a built-in phono stage for both MC and MM. And it even sounds a little cleaner than its predecessor. Winner again and with a decent discount.
Deal also available at Richer Sounds
Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Evo was £499 now £399 at Peter Tyson (save £100)
Pro-Ject's chic, no-frills Debut Carbon Evo turntable is simply a delight to listen to, earning a five-star review because of its rich, full-bodied sonic presentation. This model has been replaced by the five-star Debut Evo 2, so stock is dwindling. The cheapest price we've seen is at Peter Tyson for the white finish - at £399, we'd hurry to snap it up! Five stars
Price check: £439 @ Amazon; £449 @ Richer Sounds
Best Black Friday stereo speaker deals
ELAC Debut ConneX DCB41 was £529 now £339 at Peter Tyson (save £190)
A musically entertaining powered speaker system that's compact, fuss-free and packs plenty of connectivity to plug in a laptop, TV, turntable or mobile device. The ELAC Debut ConneX DCB41 were good value before, but this discount is a tremendous deal.
What Hi-Fi? Award winner
Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2 was £350 now £279 at Amazon (save £71)
Gorgeous design and superb performance make these second-gen Ruark MR1 a long-time desktop favourite of ours. They don't offer built-in network streaming, but they do have Bluetooth for easy laptop or phone pairing, plus optical and 3.5mm auxiliary inputs if you want to connect the wired way. These are superb performers for their compact size and accessible price.
Focal Vestia No.1 was £899 now £449 at Peter Tyson (save £450)
This is a sizeable discount on a very competent pair of speakers. They may not be the last sonic word in 'fun', but for fans of smooth-sounding and insightful speakers that also offer plenty of scale and refinement, the Vestia No.1 are very much the real deal, and this half-price deal is really good.
Wharfedale Evo 4.4 was £1199 now £999 at Sevenoaks (save £200)
These imposing towers deliver excitement and rhythmic drive in spades but they are also natural and easy to listen to. Give them space to breathe and we guarantee you’ll be blown away. Price includes QED Silver Anniversary XT speaker cable (3m).
Deal also available at Peter Tyson
Q Acoustics 3020i was £188 now £179 at Amazon (save £9)
Smaller (and smaller sounding) than the speakers above but still very sonically gifted, these last-gen Q Acoustics 3020i bookshelf speakers are an excellent option if you're on a tight budget. Their unfussy, easy-going nature will work with a whole variety of systems and rooms. This lowest-price deal applies to all finishes.
Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 was £549 now £529 at Richer Sounds (save £20)
In our five-star B&W 607 S3 review, we called them "entertaining in spades" and "a delight". They set the bar high for clarity, refinement and detail, but also have plenty in the way of punch and dynamism to entertain. Ideal for a step-up system and for small rooms, these superb mid-price speakers originally launched at £599 and then dipped to £549 for the best part of this year – so this is a great new low price.
What Hi-Fi? Award winner
Deal also at Sevenoaks, Peter Tyson
LIVE: Latest Updates
Black Friday may be a whole week away (it's technically on 29th November) but the deals have already started coming in.
I'll be focusing purely on hi-fi and audio product deals here, so if you're in the market for a new pair of speakers, a turntable, a stereo amplifier or even a CD player, now's the time to bag a bargain. I've spotted terrific hi-fi products – five-star Cambridge Audio amps, Award-winning Marantz CD player, stunning turntables – that have superb discounts across a variety of retailers. You can see all the best savings in the deal blocks above ⬆
As always, don't forget to read our reviews to make sure your chosen product matches your needs and current system. A bargain is great, but it's important that your new amplifier works in your space and suits your personal tastes, too.