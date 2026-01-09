With wireless connectivity being all the rage these days, many who are looking to enter the wonderful world of vinyl do not necessarily want to go down the purist, separates route. Looking at the convenience of Bluetooth turntables, however, doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice audio quality.

The five-star Pro-Ject T1 Evo BT is a great example. It sets the standard for Bluetooth turntables at this mid-range price point, owing to its fluid sound, solid amount of detail, easy set-up and good balance of features.

Thanks to this excellent deal, it can now be yours for more than £60 off the original £479 testing price too. It’s currently £417 at Richer Sounds, which is also £22 less than what several retailers sold it for during Black Friday.

This is slightly more expensive than the £399 we saw it reduced to in the run up to Christmas, but it’s a deal worth checking out for a turntable that is ideal for anyone looking to begin their vinyl journey, or upgrade from a more budget option.

As far as mid-priced Bluetooth turntables are concerned, you won’t find many that are easier to set up and use than the T1 Evo BT. You will have to fit the platter, mat, belt and dust cover yourself, but this shouldn’t be too much trouble, even for a beginner.

Thanks to on-board Bluetooth 5.0, this belt-driven turntable connects seamlessly to a Bluetooth speaker or headphones for wireless listening. All that’s needed is the toggling of a switch to make the connection, and the result is a solid, stable sound.

Its switchable, built-in phono stage means you can connect it directly to active speakers and to an amplifier as part of a traditional hi-fi set-up, while 33 ⅓ and 45 RPM speed settings means you can play a plethora of vinyl.

Whether you choose to listen to the T1 Evo BT via the traditional or modern method, you’ll be treated to a refined sound that is easy to enjoy.

As soon as we spun our first record during testing, we noted “the feeling of weight and smoothness the T1 Evo BT exudes”. When listening to Portishead’s Dummy, we also found Beth Gibbons’ voice had a “natural, full-bodied authenticity, while instrumental timbres come through with sufficient substance and fullness to keep us invested in whichever track we select”.

The T1 Evo BT’s performance may not be as refined as some purist alternatives, such as the Rega Planar 2 and Planar 1 Plus, but equally, wireless listening is not possible in those models.

So, if you’re looking for an excellent entry into the world of vinyl, one that combines the best of old and new technology, the five-star T1 Evo BT is one way to do so. Especially at its current discounted price.

If that sounds good to you, check it out now for £417 at Richer Sounds.

