This early Black Friday turntable deal on the Pro-Ject T1 is good – but is the Award-winning Primary E better?
Why settle for less than the budget best?
We can all appreciate a good early Black Friday deal. One that has caught our eye – possibly yours too – is for the Pro-Ject T1. This four-star turntable, boasting a bold, smooth presentation and plenty of bass weight, is currently on offer for £249 at Peter Tyson – that’s £50 off its original price.
The T1, however, is not quite on the same level as another, more affordable Pro-Ject offering: the multiple What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Primary E.
A simply excellent budget turntable, the Primary E can be picked up for £229 at Richer Sounds or Amazon. That’s £20 less than the T1 for a superior-sounding spinner.
A solid first turntable that is easy to set up, the Pro-Ject T1 has a full-bodied presentation with a pulsating low end. This belt-driven beauty comes with an 8mm blasted glass platter and is completely plastic-free. The deal price is available on the black or walnut finishes, but bear in mind that stock on the former is low.
One of the best budget record players, the Pro-Ject Primary E offers a sonic experience that is difficult to beat at this price. Its near plug-and-play design means set up is super easy, while its (relatively) affordable price makes it a truly excellent first turntable.<p><strong>Deal also available at <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=40397&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB07GFBGXL7%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26th%3D1%26psc%3D1%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21%26geniuslink%3Dtrue" target="_blank"><strong>Amazon<strong>
The Primary E has a minimalist design that is, admittedly, a bit plain. And its chassis edges are a tad sharp. Considering its relatively low cost, however, it’s hard to grumble about its functional build.
It comes with a 22cm lightweight aluminium tonearm and Ortofon OM moving-magnet cartridge, which is pre-fitted along with the counterweight; the recommended 1.7g of tracking force is also pre-set. All you need to do to start playing records is attach the belt, put the felt mat on the platter, connect a phono stage (or amplifier with a phono stage built in), and turn on the power.
Once you’re up and running, you’ll be treated to a sound that is hard to beat at the price.
As we say in our review, the Primary E “confidently nails the basics, from an even tonal balance to a delivery that’s clear and clean and spacious enough to keep things coherent. Decent body and substance cling reliably to every frequency, and that’s made all the more enjoyable by a spirited sense of drive and momentum.”
The T1 is certainly a good turntable in its own right. With its CNC-machined chassis and 8mm blasted glass platter, it arguably looks a bit smarter than the Primary E.
Sonically, however, it’s a different story. The T1’s presentation may be bold and smooth, and its scale across the low-end remarkable, but it lacks the clarity and spaciousness of the Primary E.
With the Primary E being available for £20 less than the Pro-Ject T1 even at its new deal price, it simply offers more bang for less buck. It may not be enjoying an early Black Friday deal, but a Primary E for £229 is an excellent price for one of the very best budget turntables you can get.
James Cook is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. He spent several years writing for various business publications, before completing a National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) Diploma in Journalism. Outside of work, James spends his time playing bass guitar, watching TV and motivating himself to keep fit, often unsuccessfully.
