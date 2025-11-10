We can all appreciate a good early Black Friday deal. One that has caught our eye – possibly yours too – is for the Pro-Ject T1. This four-star turntable, boasting a bold, smooth presentation and plenty of bass weight, is currently on offer for £249 at Peter Tyson – that’s £50 off its original price.

The T1, however, is not quite on the same level as another, more affordable Pro-Ject offering: the multiple What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Primary E.

A simply excellent budget turntable, the Primary E can be picked up for £229 at Richer Sounds or Amazon. That’s £20 less than the T1 for a superior-sounding spinner.

Save £50 Pro-Ject T1: was £299 now £249 at Peter Tyson A solid first turntable that is easy to set up, the Pro-Ject T1 has a full-bodied presentation with a pulsating low end. This belt-driven beauty comes with an 8mm blasted glass platter and is completely plastic-free. The deal price is available on the black or walnut finishes, but bear in mind that stock on the former is low.

The Primary E has a minimalist design that is, admittedly, a bit plain. And its chassis edges are a tad sharp. Considering its relatively low cost, however, it’s hard to grumble about its functional build.

It comes with a 22cm lightweight aluminium tonearm and Ortofon OM moving-magnet cartridge, which is pre-fitted along with the counterweight; the recommended 1.7g of tracking force is also pre-set. All you need to do to start playing records is attach the belt, put the felt mat on the platter, connect a phono stage (or amplifier with a phono stage built in), and turn on the power.

Once you’re up and running, you’ll be treated to a sound that is hard to beat at the price.

As we say in our review, the Primary E “confidently nails the basics, from an even tonal balance to a delivery that’s clear and clean and spacious enough to keep things coherent. Decent body and substance cling reliably to every frequency, and that’s made all the more enjoyable by a spirited sense of drive and momentum.”

The T1 is certainly a good turntable in its own right. With its CNC-machined chassis and 8mm blasted glass platter, it arguably looks a bit smarter than the Primary E.

Sonically, however, it’s a different story. The T1’s presentation may be bold and smooth, and its scale across the low-end remarkable, but it lacks the clarity and spaciousness of the Primary E.

With the Primary E being available for £20 less than the Pro-Ject T1 even at its new deal price, it simply offers more bang for less buck. It may not be enjoying an early Black Friday deal, but a Primary E for £229 is an excellent price for one of the very best budget turntables you can get.

