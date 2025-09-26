The best Bluetooth turntables make it possible to listen to all your much-loved vinyl records using either Bluetooth headphones or wireless speakers. They're super simple to set up and offer the most versatile listening experiences.

One of our favourite turntables in this category is the Sony PS-LX310BT, which is now on sale for only £199 at Amazon. That's a saving of £40 and just £10 more than its record-low price.

So, if you like the sound of "a fully automatic Bluetooth turntable with a surprisingly musical sound", why not take a look at this excellent deal?

Five stars Save £40 Sony PS-LX310BT: was £239 now £199 at Amazon If you're looking for a turntable that not only delivers good sound but is also super easy to set up, then look no further than the PS-LX310BT. Full disclosure, this turntable has previously been on sale for £10 less but not since Prime Day. That makes the £40 saving a great deal right now.

The Sony PS-LX310BT has been on the market for a while now, but that doesn't mean it's not still an incredibly solid choice for listening to your vinyl. Yes, it's a budget-friendly option, so it may lack some of the 'trendy' aesthetics of its competitors, but if you're looking for a turntable that will provide excellent sound without breaking the bank, then you're in the right place. Even without the discount, it's an affordable package. Take another £50 off and we're laughing.

In our full review, we stated, "What the Sony lacks in terms of top-quality sound, it makes up for by being fun, ridiculously user-friendly and resoundingly listenable." It's not just a first turntable option but a deck that offers a fully automatic set-up with a built-in phono stage, the ability to pair up to eight Bluetooth devices, and an incredibly user-friendly design. And that's just one of the reasons we keep putting it on our list of best record players even years after release.

As we mentioned, the phono stage means you can plug it directly into a pair of active speakers, making for a seamless and wireless set-up. So, the Sony slots seamlessly into any home audio system.

If you're looking for a hi-fi deal on turntables, we've done the searching for you. We'd say the Sony PS-LX310BT is certainly one to consider, especially at this price. But hurry – the deal won't be around for long.

MORE:

Read our original Sony PS-LX310BT review

Check out our guide to the best record players to buy right now

You might also like our best turntables guide