If you’re thinking of buying your first turntable this Black Friday, or upgrading from a more budget model, you won’t find many better mid-priced turntables than the Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2.

A current What Hi-Fi? Award winner, the Debut Evo 2 combines a highly appealing aesthetic with a detailed, fluid and open sound, while its delivery of midrange frequencies is especially wonderful.

It can now be yours for £539 at Richer Sounds too, which is the lowest price we’ve seen all year. It might appear to be on sale for £599, but a 10% discount code is applied at the checkout, knocking the best part of £60 off.

The gloss red and gloss white versions are not available with this discount at Richer Sounds, but if you’re set on either of these finishes, they can be had for £539 at Sevenoaks.

The Evo 2 belt-driven turntable is a smooth operator that is easy to set up, is excellently built and has a minimalist design for a clean, stylish aesthetic.

It features several updates from the older Debut Carbon Evo, such as a heavy aluminium platter that has a dense ring of TPE (Thermoplastic Elastomer) to reduce unwanted resonances. It comes equipped with a Pick-It MM Evo moving magnet cartridge, and thanks to the non-magnetic new platter, it’s possible to upgrade to a moving coil cartridge should you feel the need.

Not that you’d need to, though, because the Evo 2 sounds brilliant as it is. During testing, we noted it has “a beautifully fluid delivery and a particularly lovely and sweet-toned midrange – qualities that make it a very appealing listen”.

This mid-priced deck also has “a lively, fleet-footed presentation that zips along merrily through every song – it’s an enthusiastic performer that just wants to have fun”.

With no Bluetooth, USB connectivity, or automatic operation, it’s certainly more of a traditional, purist turntable offering. No phono stage is present either, so if you’re buying your first turntable or upgrading from a deck that had one built in, we recommend you take a look at the Award-winning Rega Fono MM Mk5.

There’s also scope to upgrade the Evo 2’s sound further, as Pro-Ject offers a range of useful upgrade accessories to make the deck’s sound more authoritative and dynamic. We would recommend the High Power it 2 fully grounded power supply – it’s only £25!

Either way, the Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2 is a marvellous mid-priced turntable, especially now it’s available for £539 at Richer Sounds or Sevenoaks. We think it’s one of the best Black Friday turntable deals around.

