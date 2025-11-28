Need a new turntable this Black Friday? This amazing, Award-winning Pro-Ject is 10% off
Get £60 off the electric Debut Evo 2
If you’re thinking of buying your first turntable this Black Friday, or upgrading from a more budget model, you won’t find many better mid-priced turntables than the Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2.
A current What Hi-Fi? Award winner, the Debut Evo 2 combines a highly appealing aesthetic with a detailed, fluid and open sound, while its delivery of midrange frequencies is especially wonderful.
It can now be yours for £539 at Richer Sounds too, which is the lowest price we’ve seen all year. It might appear to be on sale for £599, but a 10% discount code is applied at the checkout, knocking the best part of £60 off.
The gloss red and gloss white versions are not available with this discount at Richer Sounds, but if you’re set on either of these finishes, they can be had for £539 at Sevenoaks.
The Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2 is a five-star deck for good reason. This belt-driven beauty combines a minimalist, clean aesthetic with a lively, detailed sound and smooth presentation. The 10% discount is available at the checkout on all 10 high-quality colourways, except gloss red and gloss white.
Gloss red and gloss white versions available for £539 at Sevenoaks
The Evo 2 belt-driven turntable is a smooth operator that is easy to set up, is excellently built and has a minimalist design for a clean, stylish aesthetic.
It features several updates from the older Debut Carbon Evo, such as a heavy aluminium platter that has a dense ring of TPE (Thermoplastic Elastomer) to reduce unwanted resonances. It comes equipped with a Pick-It MM Evo moving magnet cartridge, and thanks to the non-magnetic new platter, it’s possible to upgrade to a moving coil cartridge should you feel the need.
Not that you’d need to, though, because the Evo 2 sounds brilliant as it is. During testing, we noted it has “a beautifully fluid delivery and a particularly lovely and sweet-toned midrange – qualities that make it a very appealing listen”.
This mid-priced deck also has “a lively, fleet-footed presentation that zips along merrily through every song – it’s an enthusiastic performer that just wants to have fun”.
With no Bluetooth, USB connectivity, or automatic operation, it’s certainly more of a traditional, purist turntable offering. No phono stage is present either, so if you’re buying your first turntable or upgrading from a deck that had one built in, we recommend you take a look at the Award-winning Rega Fono MM Mk5.
There’s also scope to upgrade the Evo 2’s sound further, as Pro-Ject offers a range of useful upgrade accessories to make the deck’s sound more authoritative and dynamic. We would recommend the High Power it 2 fully grounded power supply – it’s only £25!
Either way, the Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2 is a marvellous mid-priced turntable, especially now it’s available for £539 at Richer Sounds or Sevenoaks. We think it’s one of the best Black Friday turntable deals around.
MORE:
Black Friday hi-fi deals: the best prices on five-star turntables, stereo amplifiers, speakers and more
How to avoid bad hi-fi and home cinema deals this Black Friday – top tips and tricks from our review team
Check out our list of the best turntables
Black Friday quick links
- Amazon: browse all of today's best deals
- B&W speakers: save £200
- Bluetooth speaker: 48% off five-star JBL
- Bose QC Ultra Earbuds: save £100
- Bravia 8 TV: save 34% on 55in Sony TV
- Denon AV receiver: save £500
- Dolby Atmos soundbar: down to £299
- ELAC Debut 2: five-star speakers now £199
- Headphones: Sennheiser Momentum 4 now £169
- LG C5 55-inch: lowest-ever price at Richer Sounds
- JBL soundbar: now better than half price
- John Lewis: £500 off LG and Sony OLED TVs
- Richer Sounds: browse Black Friday deals
- Sevenoaks: £150 off Award-winning speakers
- Sony headphones: now just £29
- Stereo amplifier: Cambridge Audio now £299
- TVs, movies, home cinema: browse the best deals
- Vinyl: 3 for £66 at Amazon
- Wireless earbuds: Award winners now £75
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
James Cook is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. He spent several years writing for various business publications, before completing a National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) Diploma in Journalism. Outside of work, James spends his time playing bass guitar, watching TV and motivating himself to keep fit, often unsuccessfully.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.