The Q Acoustics M40 are something a bit different, and we're all about celebrating differences here at What Hi-Fi?.

Touted as a "powered micro-tower wireless audio system", they're essentially a pair of scaled down floorstanders that come with the considerable bonus of Bluetooth, built-in amplification and some handy extra physical connectivity options.

They gave a lot for your money when retailing at their full £749 RRP, but the M40's pound-per-sound value has vastly increases now that they've dropped by £250 to just £499 at Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson.

The best Q Acoustics M40 speaker deal

No, the Q Acoustics M40 have nothing to do with the British motorway linking London, Oxford and Birmingham (as far as we know).

Instead, they're a pair of compact, Bluetooth-enabled floorstanders with amplification built in, making them, essentially, a neat little system in their own regard which simply requires a decent source to get you up and running.

They've also got the bonus of being placeable in almost any domestic space, giving them further appeal as a flexible, undemanding set of speakers.

There's no wi-fi connectivity, but wireless streaming is taken care of via Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX HD and aptX Low Latency support (up to 24-bit/48kHz resolution). For physical connections, you can use the analogue input to connect a CD player or a record player if you have a phono stage, while laptops and TVs are supported via a USB-B and an optical input respectively.

Whatever you end up plugging the M40 into, you'll get a decent amount of sonic sophistication for your money. They're smooth. easy-going performers with a discreet, subtle sound, the sort of profile that can be listened to for hours at a time without highlighting any unwanted aspects of a recording.

A little more weight and dynamism wouldn't go amiss, but on the whole they're balanced and insightful without feeling analytical or emotionally removed from the action.

As our review concluded: "If you want a speaker system that’s flexible, undemanding and easy to get along with, the Q Acoustics M40 won’t disappoint. From their sound to their small, unobtrusive form, they can fit into places where larger floorstanders might fear to tread".

At £250, they're well worth considering. Head over to Richer Sounds or Peter Tyson if you're tempted.

