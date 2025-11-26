Some deals really do sell themselves. The JBL SA550 Classic is an admirable stereo amplifier, and now that its price has crashed from £1749 to an unbelievably low £749 at Peter Tyson, we feel that we don't need to do much to persuade you to investigate it. £1749. Down to £749. It's the stuff of fantasy.

We have seen the SA550 Classic drop this low before, but even so, we're left rubbing our eyes in disbelief that a discount could be this severe. Not an opportunity to be missed.

Best JBL SA550 Classic Black Friday deal

The JBL SA550 Classic integrated amplifier blends stylish retro appeal with great build quality and, at this level, a stunning low price. The amp feels solid to the touch, while the front panel's brushed fascia contrasts neatly with its exterior wooden panels to add an air of luxurious desirability.

Its power output is rated at 90W into 8 ohms, with the amp favouring Class G amplification and twin internal power supplies for greater efficiency.

In terms of connectivity, the JBL amp offers aux and headphone inputs at the front, while the back panel houses a set of speaker terminals, four analogue inputs (including a moving magnet phono stage for a turntable), and three digital inputs, which feed the amp’s ESS ES9038K2M DAC chip.

There's also Bluetooth connectivity with support for aptX Adaptive if you have a compatible source.

It's not like JBL is giving away a white elephant here, either. During testing, we found the SA550 Classic incredibly easy to get along with thanks to its smooth, cohesive and weighty delivery. To quote from our review: "thanks to the amp’s smooth nature, high frequencies never come close to sounding uncomfortable, even with particularly poor recordings."

It's capable of being a lot of fun, too. A track such as Empire State Of Mind by Jay-Z and Alicia Keys goes hard thanks to the JBL's enthusiastic reproduction of the track’s thumping bassline, and despite sounding a little fat, it still does more than enough to capture the song's propulsive energy.

We thought the JBL was a good shout at its full asking price, but now it's crashed down to £749 at Peter Tyson, we think it demands an even closer look. £1000 off? You could buy a serious set of speakers with the money you'd saved!

