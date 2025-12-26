Are you after your first-ever amplifier or are you looking to upgrade from your existing one this Boxing Day? This deal on the former Award-winning Marantz PM6007 might be just what you’re looking for.

During Black Friday, this solidly built, punchy-sounding amplifier dropped to £369, but now it can be yours for a tenner less. Grab it for £359 at Sevenoaks, Richer Sounds, Peter Tyson or Amazon and get a Boxing Day bargain on an awesome piece of hi-fi gear.

Our favourite budget amplifier for several years, the Marantz PM6007 earned five-star ratings across the board when we reviewed it back in 2020.

Its appearance will be familiar to those who are fans of previous generations of Marantz’s entry-level amplifiers, while it’s well-made and finished just as good, too.

Although there’s no Bluetooth or USB connection, it’s loaded with connectivity options. In addition to four RCA inputs, it supports a moving magnet phono stage, and has coaxial and optical inputs. Output wise, you can listen to your headphones via a 6.3mm jack too.

During testing, we were impressed by the performance of this headphone output, along with the MM phono stage and its internal DAC.

Offering 45w per channel, the PM6007’s sonic performance is “smooth, full-bodied and balanced, with a pleasing spaciousness”. When we tested it, we found it “about as agreeable a performer as you could ask for at this price”.

With the deal price available on both the black and silver-gold finishes, and a host of retailers to choose from, this deal on the Marantz PM6007 could make your Boxing Day even brighter. If you’re after a new amplifier, we recommend you check it out for £359 at Sevenoaks, Richer Sounds, Peter Tyson or Amazon.

MORE:

Check out our list of the best stereo amplifiers

Rotel A8 vs Marantz PM6007: which budget stereo amplifier is best for you?

7 common mistakes to avoid with your stereo amplifier