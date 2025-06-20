Products like the Naim Nait 50 don't come around very often, so if you want to own a piece of Naim's hi-fi history at a massively reduced price, now is the time to strike.

The British brand launched the limited edition Nait 50 stereo amplifier in mid-2023 as part of its 50th-anniversary celebrations, and it cost £2699 at the time.

The (very) good news is you can pick up the retro-looking, half-width amp – inspired by Naim's iconic Nait 1 model from 1983 – for £1199 at Peter Tyson, which is a huge £1500 saving on the original price and cheaper than the previous low of £1399 which we saw online a couple of months ago.

The only tiny catch is that you'll need to sign up for Peter Tyson's VIP club to get the full discount, but you can do it for free and it takes just a few seconds.

At this price, it's an offer that's simply too good to turn down, but you'll need to be quick, though, as we think it won't be available at this price for long.

We haven't fully star-rated this fantastic little amplifier due to its finite availability – only 1,973 have been made, after all (the figure being a nod to the company's founding year); however, it's fair to say that our time spent auditioning the Naim Nait 50 in our test rooms was generally very positive.

We spent a few weeks with the Nait 50 in our test rooms and summed it up in our Naim Nait 50 hands-on review by saying it's "incredibly fun... there’s ample detail and clarity, with bags of punch".

"During listening, our technical editor Ketan Bharadia kept referring to it as having a 'puppy dog-like' character – it’s zippy, energetic and inherently likeable." In some ways, it was even preferable to Naim's multi-award-winning, £2199, Nait XS 3 amp.

The Nait 50's 25-watt-per-channel Class A/B amp was designed to capture the spirit of the original, iconic Nait 1 integrated – and Naim certainly achieved that goal – but make no mistake, its engineering is modern, with the power amplifier design based on the latest incarnation of the excellent 2023-released NAP 250, and the headphone amplifier and phono stage sections all-new too.

You've probably guessed by this point that this is an analogue-only model; joining the phono inputs are line-levels with DIN (not your typical RCA) connectors, a 6.3mm headphone socket and speaker terminals. That's it.

So sure, this is an amplifier for a certain customer with a certain type of system – one who appreciates Naim's modern reworking of a classic design, will get on with direct, energetic sonic personalities, and doesn't want any kind of digital or wireless connectivity.

If that's you and the outlay is within reach, the Naim Nait 50 for £1199 at Peter Tyson could very well be one of the best hi-fi deals you'll see this year.

