You know those Hanna-Barbera cartoons where a character is craving a good meal, and all they can see is the world filtered through a lens of severe hunger, so much so that they see they imagine their friends as a massive slice of pizza or a strawberry milkshake?

That's how I currently see the world, only instead of anthropomorphic food items, it's deal, deals and yet more deals. I've seen so many deals over the past month that I probably mutter about Black Friday and Cyber Monday in my sleep.

Yet of everything that I've witnessed, there's one saving that, if push came to shove, I would be tempted to take advantage of, and that's the whopping discount currently enjoyed by the exceptional Naim Nait XS 3 integrated amplifier.

It's not become what you'd call cheap, but the Nait XS 3 is a legend, and now that it's fallen from £2499 to just £1699 at Peter Tyson, it's hard to resist the urge not to bite the bullet and just buy one. Yes, we've got one in our test rooms as our reference amp, but that's not quite enough for me.

Best Naim Nait XS 3 Cyber Monday deal

What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame Save £800 Naim Nait XS 3 : was £2,499 now £1,699 at Peter Tyson We tested the superlative Naim Nait XS 3 at £2199, but it tends to sell these days for £2499 at full price. That is, unless a very tasty £800 discount comes along and knocks the Naim down to an incredibly tempting price of just £1699. At that money, there isn't a finer amplifier that we can think of on the market today. If you can get it...then get it, because if you don't, I certainly will.

Includes free Chord Leyline RCA cable

Of all the deals I've come across during the manic month of November 2025, this is the one I'd genuinely want to take home for myself. Those are bold words considering the pedigree of some of the gear we've seen take huge tumbles in price over the last thirty or so days.

The Naim Nait XS 3 is in a league of its own, though. It is, as we said in our review, "a fit-and-forget product in the best sense. It slots into your system and does exactly what you want it to, and that’s deliver the music with emotional impact intact".

The Nait XS 3 has won every accolade you can think of. It's in our Hall of Fame and it's won multiple What Hi-Fi? Awards along the way. It earned five stars upon first review, and it's still part of our reference system for when we want to put a price-comparable alternative up against the very best.

It's a stunning performer, getting to the heart of our music and drawing out the emotions with exceptional perceptiveness.

Musically, it does exactly what we look for in a great piece of hi-fi, in that it connects you directly to the music you're playing without imposing its own will or flavour on the sound it produces.

The amp sounds energetic entertaining and impressively enthusiastic when the moment calls for it, but its real strengths is bringing together various musical components and making them sing as a cohesive, emotionally absorbing ensemble. As we said in our review: "Detail resolution is good, but it’s the amplifier’s ability to assemble all that information into a cohesive whole that really impresses".

We like how the Nait XS 3 is made, too, and while it isn't outrageously flash or showy, the sold amp is extremely well made and never tricky to use. I particularly like the green LEDs around the input buttons contrasting with the amp's sleek black framework – it's like something from Alien, and I can see it slotting nicely into my existing setup.

The Naim isn't exactly stuffed to the brim with features (Bluetooth and digital inputs aren't on the menu) but there's enough here to keep most people happy, including a three stage phono option and four line-level inputs. It'll do for me, that's for sure.

All in all, the Naim Nait XS 3 is a bona fide legend, and one of the best purist stereo amplifiers you can get at this sort of level. We think it's outstanding, and if you don't get one from Peter Tyson, then I just might.

MORE:

How to avoid bad hi-fi and home cinema deals this Black Friday – top tips and tricks from our review team

Black Friday home cinema deals live: our experts’ picks of the best savings on TVs, Dolby Atmos soundbar, projectors and more

Black Friday 2025 hi-fi deals live: our audio experts picks of the top savings on speakers, headphones, vinyl and more