As you may have noticed from several storefronts and promotional emails, Valentine's Day is fast approaching.

We're not about flowers and chocolates here at What Hi-Fi? however – we find speakers and headphones to be a far better way of showing our appreciation for someone.

Whatever your thoughts on the annual celebration, we have rounded up some great deals on products that we would definitely make our Valentine's Day list.

Highlights include a huge 43% off the JBL Xtreme 4, which may not scream Valentine's with its rugged design but is one of the best Bluetooth speaker deals we've seen this year.

The Marantz CD6007 CD player is also at a record low and is the recipient of a What Hi-Fi? Award – not once, but every year for the last five years.

And for some good-looking headphones this Valentine's Day, the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 are five-star performers with a whopping £200 discount.

As ever, these are all products that we have tested, reviewed and recommended ourselves, so there's no fear of catfishing once you see them in person. There are full length reviews available for every product if you would like to read our in-depth thoughts.

For now though, take a look at the deals and see if it's love at first sight: