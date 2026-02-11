Nine hi-fi deals to fall in love with this Valentine's Day

Features
By published

Give the gift of sound, whether to a partner or yourself

The KEF LS50 Meta, Bowers &amp; Wilkins Px8, Elac Debut ConneX DCB41 and Marantz CD6007 together
(Image credit: Future)

As you may have noticed from several storefronts and promotional emails, Valentine's Day is fast approaching.

We're not about flowers and chocolates here at What Hi-Fi? however – we find speakers and headphones to be a far better way of showing our appreciation for someone.

The Marantz CD6007 CD player is also at a record low and is the recipient of a What Hi-Fi? Award – not once, but every year for the last five years.

And for some good-looking headphones this Valentine's Day, the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 are five-star performers with a whopping £200 discount.

Daniel Furn
Daniel Furn
Staff Writer, Deals

Daniel Furn is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? focused on all things deal-related. He studied Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield before working as a freelance journalist covering film, TV, gaming, and consumer tech. Outside of work, he can be found travelling far-flung corners of the globe, playing badminton, and watching the latest streaming sensation (in 4K HDR, of course).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.