We loved testing Eversolo's DMP-A6 music streamer and it’s now £160 off thanks to this juicy hi-fi deal

An amazing user experience, brilliant build quality and punchy sound

Music streamer: Eversolo DMP-A6
It's not often a brand that’s so new to the market makes such an impact on our review team. But that’s exactly what happened when we tested the Eversolo DMP-A6 music streamer.

We’ve already stated a couple of elements of its design that would feature in our dream music streamer should we ever have the opportunity to build one and now the Eversolo can be yours with £160 off at Peter Tyson.

This discount sees the asking price drop to £599 from our 'tested at' price of £759 which is quite a sizeable saving. You’ll need to be a member of Peter Tyson’s VIP Club but it's quick to sign up to and, more importantly, free to join.

Eversolo DMP-A6 was £759 now £599 at Peter Tyson (save £160)Four stars

Eversolo DMP-A6 was £759 now £599 at Peter Tyson (save £160)
Rival streamers could learn a thing or three from the execution of the DMP-A6. It’s a fantastic, punchy-sounding piece of kit and a real joy to use, thanks to its six-inch touchscreen. It also boasts a wealth of streaming features and even includes Apple Music support which is extremely rare at any level.
Four stars

View Deal

In our Eversolo DMP-A6 review, we weren’t short of praise for this music streamer. It’s quite the package, with an attractive, compact design, brushed aluminium finish and a wonderfully large and intuitive six-inch LCD touchscreen which we loved getting to grips with.

We said, “It does a fantastic job of mimicking the same experience you get when using a smartphone or tablet’s touchscreen… the album art is lovely to behold in full colour, and being able to read the source, song and artist name, data rate, file type and file resolution all at one glance is a design triumph”.

It also boasts all the streaming features you could really wish for, including UPnP support and support for Tidal Connect, Spotify Connect, Qobuz, Deezer, Amazon Music and even Apple Music. It’s also Roon-ready certified with aptX HD Bluetooth also available when using compatible source devices.

During testing, we praised its “taut, punchy sound” and the fact it “delivers music with solid, clear notes and good space around instruments”. It might lack the ultimate hi-fi credentials of the class leaders at the money but it’s still a very enjoyable listen. Combine this with an unparalleled user experience and this £160 discount at Peter Tyson and you have a streamer deal that really should be investigated.

Andy Madden
Andy Madden

Andy is Deputy Editor of What Hi-Fi? and a consumer electronics journalist with nearly 20 years of experience writing news, reviews and features. Over the years he's also contributed to a number of other outlets, including The Sunday Times, the BBC, Stuff, and BA High Life Magazine. Premium wireless earbuds are his passion but he's also keen on car tech and in-car audio systems and can often be found cruising the countryside testing the latest set-ups. In his spare time Andy is a keen golfer and gamer.

