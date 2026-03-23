A saving on any good hi-fi product is always welcome, but savings on Award winners are especially welcome.

The Cambridge Audio MXN10 has you covered, then. Not only is the dinky music streamer on offer, but it has won multiple What Hi-Fi? Awards including a coveted Readers' Award in 2023 – so you can rest assured that owners are happy with it.

And the deal? The Cambridge Audio MXN10 is currently £100 off, and can be yours for just £349 at Richer Sounds.

That's a return to the Black Friday price for the talented streamer, which is the lowest price it has ever been.

The Cambridge Audio MXN10 has become a staple of our Awards season, having won every year since it was released back in 2023. As well as refusing to budge from our trophy list, the MXN10 is also our overall pick of the best music streamers.

The MXN10 may be diminutive, but don't let its compact dimensions fool you. This little box offers engaging sound and impressive specifications at a competitive price.

Support is strong with Google Chromecast, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal, Deezer and Qobuz all on board, as well as the option for connection over Bluetooth 5.0.

Radio is also covered with high-quality streaming of pretty much any global station you can think of, while the MXN10 can also locate and play music files stored on your home network, such as from NAS devices.

There aren't many physical connections but all the essentials you'll need are there – an RCA line level analogue output, one coaxial and one optical can be found on the back, as well as an ethernet port for plugging the unit directly into your router.

Equipped with the ESS Sabre ES9033Q DAC, the MXN10 can stream high-resolution files of up to 32-bit/768kHz PCM and DSD512 resolution.

"Jay-Z and Justin Timberlake’s collaboration on Holy Grail further reveals the MXN10’s capabilities," our Cambridge Audio MXN10 review reads.

"Whether it’s Timberlake’s high, soulful vocals or Z’s hard and heavy rapping under a punchy beat, the MXN10 easily has it covered, delivering a real sense of rhythm and swing by the time the verses kick in. If you want to feel the energy and movement the track demands, this is the way to listen to it."

The Cambridge Audio MXN10 has an utterly charming performance and is a What Hi-Fi? favourite – especially with £100 off at Amazon or Richer Sounds.

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Read our full Cambridge Audio MXN10 review

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