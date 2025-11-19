If you're in the market for a new music streamer this Black Friday, then you're in luck: Cambridge Audio's five-star CXN100 can be yours with a £100 saving at Richer Sounds.

We've seen the CXN100 drop to £799 from its original £899 RRP before, but it's a rare occurrence, and tends only to happen during sales events or perhaps the festive period. We don't know how long this deal will last, so don't hesitate long if you've had your heart set on bagging a five-star music streamer for your home system.

Best Cambridge Audio CXN100 music streamer deal

The Cambridge Audio CXN100 is one of our favourite music streamers under £1000.

The larger, colour screen-sporting sibling to the Award-winning MXN10, this step-up streamer offers support for Google Chromecast, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal, Deezer, Qobuz, internet radio and Bluetooth, as well as wired and wi-fi network connectivity.

For physical connections, the CXN100 offers USB Type A and Type B inputs alongside the standard coaxial and optical options, plus optical, coaxial, balanced XLR and RCA outputs. That gives you plenty of different ways to play your music collection no matter where it's stored or streamed from.

The CXN100 is a sequel to the Award-winning CXN (V2) network player, and while external refinements aren't always easy to spot, there's been plenty of new internal wizardry to get this latest model sounding its best.

Redesigned from the ground up, the CXN100 sports Cambridge's latest-gen streaming module and an ESS ES9028Q2M DAC for handling 32-bit/768kHz PCM, DSD512 and MQA files natively, not to mention uprated capacitors and op-amps in the post-DAC analogue stage built to reduce distortion and offer a better signal-to-noise ratio.

What this has all resulted in is a sophisticated, refined sound that's open and expansive. Articulate and clear, the CXN100 oozes both competence and confidence, handling your tracks in a cool, collected manner without coming across as detached from the music.

Riding the line between smoothness and bite, it's a balanced, precise and spacious performer that doesn't fall into that most dreaded trap: it's never boring to listen to.

Whether you're after a step up from the MXN10 or starting your streaming system from scratch, the CXN100 is an assured player that brings you all the features you could hope for, along with an impressive performance to match.

If you're looking to get ahead of the Black Friday crowds or even eyeing an early Christmas present (to yourself, perhaps?), this £100 discount at Richer Sounds comes at just the right time.

MORE:

Check out all the early Black Friday hi-fi deals currently live

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025: get your hands on all of our hi-fi and audio Product of the Year winners

Budget bargains: the top 11 early Black Friday deals for under £100