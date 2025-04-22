Blimey! These five-star B&W wireless headphones have crashed to the best price we've ever seen

Looking to invest in some impressive five-star wireless headphones? Have we got a deal for you.

For just £224 at Sevenoaks, you can secure yourself a pair of the five-star B&W Px7 S2e noise-cancelling headphones at just a fraction of their usual retail price.

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e are excellent Sony WH-1000XM5 alternatives, but they've always been slightly more expensive.

While they've been pipped to the post for a spot amongst the best over-ear headphones we've ever reviewed, this discounted price now makes them an incredibly competitive offering.

It's the lowest price we've ever seen for these spectacular cans with a £155 saving and one you should seriously consider if you're in the market for style and substance.

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e was £379 now £224 at Sevenoaks (save £155)

The Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e wireless noise-cancelling headphones boast one of the best designs on the market. But as well as being stylish, they're also backed up with insightful, clean and focused sound. A complete package inside and out that led us to award these cans a five-star review. Available in Anthracite Black, Cloud Grey, Forest Green and Ruby Red at just £224.

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e just missed out on a spot amongst the best wireless headphones because of their biggest rivals, the Sony WH-1000XM5. And part of the reason for this was that they're a more expensive offering. Or should we say, they were.

For just £224 at Sevenoaks, the Px7 S2e are now a cheaper pick, despite being an incredibly stylish and premium offering. And this deal is by far the best one we've ever seen for these impressive cans, bringing this five-star pair to their lowest-ever price.

And here's why that's a pretty big deal. The Px7 S2e are a beautifully designed pair, but that's certainly not all they have to offer.

Their spec sheet is full of impressive stats, from 30 hours of battery life to an arguably even more stunning ability to give you seven hours of playback from just a 15-minute charge.

They also support one of the higher-quality Bluetooth codecs around, Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive, as well as both USB-C and 3.5mm cable connections (both cable types are provided in the box).

And there's an accompanying B&W app for off-unit playback and controls to really gear your sound journey to suit you.

Sound-wise, in our full review we called this the Px7 S2e's "biggest talent". And that led us to say: "On a sliding scale bookended by ‘analytical’ and ‘energetic’, the Px7 S2e would still edge toward the former, but they’re now, to B&W’s credit, much closer to the Sonys’ musicality while setting a benchmark for detail at this level."

It's a five-star formula that right now enjoys a five-star discount with a whopping £155 off. If you like the sound of that, head on over to Sevenoaks before you miss out.

