The Award-winning earbuds I use every day have fallen to a new low price, with 50% off

It’s only early November, but already we are seeing some deals worthy of Black Friday. Like the Award-winning Sony WF-C710N, which have fallen to a record low price of just £52 at Amazon – that’s 47 per cent off, or nearly half price.

I use my pair every day, and can comfortably recommend them. I paid over £20 more than their current price, though I have had almost a year’s use out of them, so I don’t regret it.

Their previous low price prior to this was £62, so this is another tenner off a stellar pair of headphones.

What Hi-Fi? Award Winner Save 48% Sony WF-C710N: was £100 now £52 at Amazon Award-winning, noise-cancelling earbuds for £52. If that wasn't enough to convince you, the Sony WF-C710N offer a great sense of musicality, fulsome, controlled bass and 30 hours of battery life. The only downside? The best deal is only on the pink colour. What Hi-Fi? Award winner

The C710N have won a What Hi-Fi? Award two years in a row now, and they have excellent pedigree (previously their predecessors, the C700N won the same Award).

The WF-C710N made several improvements, however, including upping the battery life to 8.5 hours with ANC on, and 30 hours including the case.

Speaking of ANC, that’s one of the WF-C710N’s key strengths. Sony’s Dual Noise Sensor filters have been added to extract an extra layer of noise in the mid and bass frequencies. Our expert reviewers could hear the difference, with the hustle and bustle of the outside world kept firmly at bay.

I have found the ANC to be excellent, especially the fact that it detects what you’re doing and adjusts accordingly. Sitting still and working? It activates full ANC to block out office chitchat. Walking? Ambient Sound mode allows in some background noise so you don’t get run over. You can also adjust this yourself using the Sony Sound Connect app.

Of course, you don’t win a What Hi-Fi? Award without sounding pretty amazing, and the C710N do just that.

“The WF-C710N extract a fantastic amount of detail for the money,” our Sony WF-C710N review reads. Eminem’s Mockingbird has a “tightly defined, punchy bass that is weighty and nicely balanced” as well as “spritely percussion and clapping that punctuates higher up the frequency range. It sounds crisp, but not overcooked – notes are painted in texture and sharply defined.”

There’s support for Bluetooth 5.3, as well as the usual SBC and AAC audio codecs. The buds are also splashproof with an IPX4 rating, while Bluetooth Multipoint allows you to connect two devices simultaneously.

If you’re after noise-cancelling on a budget, or indeed just want an excellent pair of mid-range earbuds, then the Sony WF-C710N come highly recommended. They are attractive, comfortable and capable noise-cancellers that are, frankly, a steal for £52 at Amazon.

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