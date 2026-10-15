The Fairbuds 2 are repairable, support hi-res audio and cost less than their predecessors

If you’re worried about the environmental impact your headphone habit is having on the planet – or just fancy a pair you can repair yourself – the Fairbuds 2 wireless earbuds could be for you.

They are made by Fairphone, the Dutch manufacturer who specialises in modular, repairable and eco-friendly designs. And they add impressive audio specification to the bargain.

Such as support for LDAC, Sony’s hi-res audio codec. There is also a new 11mm dynamic driver with an organic bio-cellulose diaphragm, and tuning by Rotterdam-based studio Form Follows Frequency.

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Fairphone claims that the driver is lighter and responds faster than that in the original Fairbuds, and that it delivers a brighter, crisper treble. We are also promised “a rich, balanced sound out of the box, with deeper bass, warmer mids and clear highs.”

They are well-specified in other regards, too. You get 40 hours of total battery life (including the case), active noise cancellation, IP54 water resistance and Bluetooth 6.0 complete with Multipoint for connecting to two devices at once.

They are also 37 per cent smaller than their predecessors, with a charging case that’s 32 per cent smaller.

But it’s the buds’ eco credentials that will appeal to many. They are made with SGS-tested, PFAS-free plastics and silicone that come in direct contact with your skin, and many components are replaceable by users, including the earbuds and batteries within the case. Unlike other earbuds, the batteries and components are not sealed behind glued-shut cases. So if they fail, you can just swap them for a new one.

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They are also made with about 49 per cent “fair and recycled materials” – those produced under fair working conditions as part of Fairphone’s Living Wage Bonus and Workers’ Voice programmes.

They’re also completely e-waste neutral.

Fairphone went back to the drawing board for this pair of in-ears, saying they are “completely re-engineered for all-day comfort across a wider variety of ears”. This better fit should also improve passive noise cancellation, while active noise cancellation comes via a six-mic array that claims to block noise by up to 45dB.

The Fairbuds app has also had a refresh, with a new design, and new features including new audio presets, customisable equaliser settings, and a tips and tricks section.

Despite these improvements, the Fairbuds 2 are actually around 20 per cent cheaper than their predecessors. They are out now in the UK (coming 2nd November in the US), and cost £99 / $119 (around AU$190). They come in Forest Green or Horizon Black.

Fairphone claims that less than 15 per cent of small electronics such as earbuds are ever reused or responsibly recycled, with around 40,000 tons of headphones being thrown on the scrapheap each year. Anything that can help can only be a good thing.

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