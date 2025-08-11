Awards for the best wireless earbuds are usually given to the likes of Bose, Apple, and Sony, but they're not the only ones capable of creating top-quality contenders. Sennheiser can certainly mix it with the best of them, evidenced by its five-star Momentum True Wireless 4 wireless earbuds.

While they dropped to their all-time low during Black Friday, £169 at Amazon is the lowest price we've seen since then, and still represents a saving of over £90. The best deal is on the black copper finish, but the black graphite alternative is also discounted.

The best Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 4 wireless earbuds deal

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 have earned the right to sit at the wireless earbuds top table. Naturally, they aren’t short of competition at this level, with the Apple AirPods Pro 2, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and the Sony WF-1000XM5 all boasting five-star assessments and bringing something slightly different to the party.

Still, in our Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 review, we noted just how competitive these buds really are, claiming that “they offer a very different flavour of sound to their closest rivals, but it’s just as engaging and enjoyable and this makes them very easy to recommend".

We spoke highly of their mature, rich presentation, stating that “there’s sophistication across the frequency ranges with a smooth, refined treble and midrange and weighty, full-bodied bass.” Rhythmically, they make it all seem so effortless and manage to stay in tune with the flow of a track no matter how complicated the arrangement.

The Sennheiser buds support Bluetooth 5.4, aptX Lossless and LE Audio. Battery life is an impressive seven-and-a-half hours, while the charging case provides three extra charges to keep you topped up on your travels.

Their intelligent charging feature claims to help extend the life of the earbuds by slowing down the speed of the charge as they get closer to full capacity.

Add into the mix their extremely comfortable fit, responsive touch controls and a feature-packed companion app that includes an ear tip fit test, a five-band graphic equaliser and a whole host of other features and customisation options, and you’ve got an attractive package that ticks a heck of a lot of boxes.

Seek them out at Amazon.

