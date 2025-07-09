I test noise-cancelling earbuds for a living and these bargain Bose are my pick of the Prime Day deals
If you want the very best noise-cancelling wireless earbuds Bose makes, then you'll want the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds.
But if you want serious bang for your buck during this year's Prime Day, I would seriously suggest you consider the QuietComfort Earbuds (2024).
I've spotted the Twilight Blue finish at just £117 on Amazon (the white version is the next cheapest at £123), which beats their previous low price of £130 and takes even more off the £180 we originally tested them at in October last year.
Considering their five-star status, outstanding audio quality, and excellent noise cancelling, I think now is the time to strike, before the price goes back up!
Best Bose QuietComfort Earbuds deal
Bose's entry-level noise-cancelling earbuds are brilliant. Comfort levels are excellent, the ANC is better than anything we've heard at this price, and sound quality is superb. With £63 off, you're getting serious wireless pedigree in a five-star package. Quick, before the price goes back up! Five stars
As we stated in our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) review, "If it's drive and musicality you’re after, then the [Bose] deliver in spades. They’re powerful and punchy performers that build an entertaining sound on the foundations of robust low frequencies, an expressive midrange and controlled highs." At this level, you'll struggle to do better.
They are immensely comfortable and secure earbuds – mix and match the provided tips and stability bands, and we think you'll find the perfect fit.
They are a little bulkier than some other models we've tested, though, so those with smaller ears will need to make sure they're not too big.
Bose claims a solid 8.5 hours of battery life per charge for the buds, with the charging case offering another two and a half charges, decent numbers which see the QC Earbuds outperform many pricier rivals.
The buds support Bluetooth 5.3, SBC and AAC codecs, but there’s no aptX HD support, which shouldn't be seen as a deal-breaker.
Of course, the big draw here is noise cancelling, and the Bose are simply excellent with the buds blocking out a huge chunk of external noise when you're out and about.
If you want the Bose ANC experience at a great price, I wouldn't hesitate to recommend the QuietComfort Earbuds (2024), especially now they're at a new record-low of just £117 at Amazon. Grab them before the price jumps back up!
