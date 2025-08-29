Beats appears to be giving its fitness-focused roster of wireless earbuds a wholesale renewal, with a potential sequel for the Beats Fit Pro coming soon.

The Powerbeats Fit have been teased in a new YouTube ad, and while it's a bit of a name change from the established model (likely to keep everything in line with the Powerbeats sub-brand), the new buds mimic the form of the older Beats Fit Pro thanks to their true wireless design equipped with an in-ear stability hook.

That general design looks the same as before, and while not details are confirmed, we expect that features such as Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode will also be on board.

The established Beats Fit Pro offer integration to the iOS ecosystem, so you don't need a separate app, something we expect to see return when the Powerbeats Fit arrive. They're essentially Apple-made buds, after all.

Whether they'll offer the same premium array of features as found with the Powerbeats Pro 2 announced earlier this year, including heart rate monitoring and the integration of Apple's H2 audio chip, remains to be seen. We'd certainly like them to boost the in-buds battery a touch: the 27 total hours isn't bad, but could Beats boost the capacity of the buds themselves up from their current lifespan of six hours?

(Image credit: Beats, Apple)

Teased as being "fit for every move", Apple has stated that the new earbuds will land in "fall 2025", but we don't have much more info than that. Considering we're reaching the end of August, though, their arrival could be very soon as summer winds down .

Prices aren't known for the new Powerbeats Fit, either, though the test price of the outgoing Fit Pro (£200 / $200 / AU$299) should give a reasonable indication of where the price of new buds is likely to land. For context, the Powerbeats Pro 2 launched at £250 / $250, although they're already enjoying reasonable discounts.

We really like the Beats Fit Pro, considering them to be some of the best running headphones you can buy. If the Powerbeats Fit can take things to a new level while keeping prices reasonably stable, Beats could be onto a real winner.

