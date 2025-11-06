Looking for a light, comfy pair of wired headphones that offer an even, analytical listen? The Sennheiser HD 560S open-back headphones are currently on offer for £89 at AV.com.

That’s a remarkable £70 off their current £159 recommended retail price and £40 less than Amazon was selling them for at the end of September. AV.com is chucking in a free headphone stand as part of this early Black Friday deal too.

When we tested the HD 560S at £169 back in 2021, we gave them four stars and praised them for their “expansive, detailed presentation”. For a desktop system or home listening, these over-ear wired Sennheisers are a solid, affordable option.

Save 44% (£70) Sennheiser HD 560S: was £159 now £89 at AV.com Despite their relative lightness (just 240g without the cable), these four-star over-ear headphones are surprisingly sturdy, while their open-back design ensures spacious, comfortable listening for long periods. Their sonic presentation is expansive and detailed too, making them a great pair of wired cans, especially at this fantastic deal price. <p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=40397&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSennheiser-HD-560S-reference-grade-enthusiasts-Black%2Fdp%2FB08HNFV61M%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" target="_blank"><strong>£99 at Amazon Price check: £99 at Amazon

Supplied with a detachable 3m cable, the Sennheiser HD 560S have a 6.3mm jack for connection to hi-fi sources, while a 3.5mm adapter is included to allow use with digital audio players, tablets and smartphones. Quite simply, they’re a great choice for a wide range of audio sources.

Thanks to their velour earpads and padded headband, we also found them “really rather comfortable” during testing.

They are equipped with a 120 ohm drive unit, which features a specialised polymer-blend diaphragm and high-strength magnet. The result is an even, clear and spacious presentation with agile bass, although there’s a little more of the latter available in the five-star Grado SR325e.

As these are an open-back design, you’ll find that these HD 560S leak sound a fair bit, making them more suitable for home use than on the go. However, they aren’t quite as leaky as the five-star Grados.

So, if you’re after a new set of wired over-ear headphones, it’s worth considering these Sennheisers at their early Black Friday bargain price of £89 at AV.com – it represents really excellent value.

