These detailed and comfortable Sennheiser wired headphones are less than £90 – get an early Black Friday bargain!
A solid pair of cans that just got more affordable
Looking for a light, comfy pair of wired headphones that offer an even, analytical listen? The Sennheiser HD 560S open-back headphones are currently on offer for £89 at AV.com.
That’s a remarkable £70 off their current £159 recommended retail price and £40 less than Amazon was selling them for at the end of September. AV.com is chucking in a free headphone stand as part of this early Black Friday deal too.
When we tested the HD 560S at £169 back in 2021, we gave them four stars and praised them for their “expansive, detailed presentation”. For a desktop system or home listening, these over-ear wired Sennheisers are a solid, affordable option.
Despite their relative lightness (just 240g without the cable), these four-star over-ear headphones are surprisingly sturdy, while their open-back design ensures spacious, comfortable listening for long periods. Their sonic presentation is expansive and detailed too, making them a great pair of wired cans, especially at this fantastic deal price.<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=40397&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSennheiser-HD-560S-reference-grade-enthusiasts-Black%2Fdp%2FB08HNFV61M%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" target="_blank"><strong>£99 at Amazon
Supplied with a detachable 3m cable, the Sennheiser HD 560S have a 6.3mm jack for connection to hi-fi sources, while a 3.5mm adapter is included to allow use with digital audio players, tablets and smartphones. Quite simply, they’re a great choice for a wide range of audio sources.
Thanks to their velour earpads and padded headband, we also found them “really rather comfortable” during testing.
They are equipped with a 120 ohm drive unit, which features a specialised polymer-blend diaphragm and high-strength magnet. The result is an even, clear and spacious presentation with agile bass, although there’s a little more of the latter available in the five-star Grado SR325e.
As these are an open-back design, you’ll find that these HD 560S leak sound a fair bit, making them more suitable for home use than on the go. However, they aren’t quite as leaky as the five-star Grados.
So, if you’re after a new set of wired over-ear headphones, it’s worth considering these Sennheisers at their early Black Friday bargain price of £89 at AV.com – it represents really excellent value.
James Cook is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. He spent several years writing for various business publications, before completing a National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) Diploma in Journalism. Outside of work, James spends his time playing bass guitar, watching TV and motivating himself to keep fit, often unsuccessfully.
