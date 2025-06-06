The best wireless headphones deliver portability and flexibility, but it is the best wired headphones that are still likely to guarantee the best sound quality your money can buy.

And it doesn't get much better than the Sennheiser HD 820. These cans produce a robust, full-bodied and detailed sound alongside a powerful and agile bass. They're also solidly made and cleverly engineered.

Not only are they five-star headphones and an all-time favourite pair of ours, but they're also back down to their lowest price of £1239 at Sevenoaks, Peter Tyson and Richer Sounds.

If you are after serious audiophile headphones for home listening, we would normally point you in the direction of open-back models, such as Sennheiser's own HD800S.

But this superb HD 820 model has an eye-catching closed-back design that uses curved gorilla glass to cover the driver.

This design reflects the sound coming out of the back of the driver towards sound-absorbing chambers to combat some of the downsides of a typical closed design.

The result is the HD 820 deliver an impressive sense of scale and dynamic punch, with a sense of roominess that we get in traditional open-back designs.

As we said in our original Sennheiser HD 820 review, the headphones have "a smooth, full-bodied tonal balance that trades the last ounce of transparency and sonic agility for the kind of sound that’s easy to listen to for hours on end despite the quality of the recording".

Voices are delivered with crispness and a natural sense of expression, while the headphones have a tremendous ability to organise even the most complex recordings.

The durable build quality and comfortable earpads help too, and while they may look bulky, the HD 820 are surprisingly lightweight and roomy. If you enjoy long listening sessions, these Sennheisers – partnered with an appropriately talented source and headphone amplifier – will be great company.

These are premium audiophile headphones that are always worth considering if you have the budget at your disposal.

But with this significant £560 saving at Sevenoaks bringing the price down, it could be time to take the plunge.

