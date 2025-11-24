Some of our favourite wired headphones have crashed to a stunning new low this Black Friday – don't miss out!
Just £84 for the Røde NTH-100 Award-winners? Madness.
In the same way that there's cheese and then there's cheese (USA, up your game), or that there are mountains and then there are mountains (Snowdon is no K2), there are deals...and then there are deals.
This, here, falls in the latter camp. We think the Røde NTH-100 are some of the finest wired headphones we've tested in the last three or so years, and while they've dropped before, it's been nothing compared to this.
The current Award-winners are a measly £84 on Amazon down from £149, and when you consider that the last discount we saw dropped them to around £108, you'll realise just how ridiculously good this deal is. Do not miss out.
For critical and casual listening alike, the Røde NTH-100 are one of the best wired headphones on the market right now. With 40mm dynamic drivers, a frequency response of 5Hz - 35kHz and an eloquent, revealing sound, this is the lowest we've ever seen for a pair of multiple What Hi-Fi? Award-winners. Stunning, stunning stuff.
The Røde NTH-100 might be approaching three years old now, but there's a reason we still constantly recommend them to music fans as some of the best value wired headphones we've ever tested.
The cans pack impressive 40mm full-range dynamic drivers over each ear, with a frequency response of 5Hz - 35kHz, and the result is a sound that's as suitable for the casual listener as it is for more mixers, podcasters or part-time DJs.
In our Røde NTH-100 review, we gushed that they're "an almost fanatically insightful and revealing listen, happy to dish all the details no matter how minor and/or fleeting. They’re a balanced and poised listen, and not exactly analytical for the sake of it – but they’ll describe the whole picture for you".
They're far more comfortable than you might expect at this price, boasting a well-judged clamping force and ‘CoolTech’ gel integrated into the memory foam earcups for generous comfort for extended periods. Ok, they'll eventually those pads will heat up as minutes turn to hours of listening, but rarely enough to ruin your considerable listening pleasure.
The five-star cans come equipped with a 2.4m cable which may be a bit much for more casual listeners (but too long is generally better than too short), while all other elements of construction and usability are consistently high across the board.
We've never seen the Røde NTH-100 drop this love. Run (virtually) to Amazon and reward yourself with a pair. We insist.
Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
