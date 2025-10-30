As we head into Black Friday, it might be tempting to focus on high-ticket items such as TVs and speaker systems – but there's nothing wrong with picking up a low-budget bargain while you're at it.

A great example is the Sony WH-CH520, which are very much entry-level with a launch price of £49. Not that a low price necessarily equates to low quality – the Bluetooth over-ears are five-star headphones that have been our go-to budget recommendation for years.

The best news? These already great value headphones are now available at their lowest price ever. Get the Sony WH-CH520 for £30.49 at Amazon, a tasty saving of £18.51.

Just be aware that at the time of writing, only the beige and black colours are available at this price – you'll have to splurge a few extra pounds for the brighter colours.

Considering the asking price, the Sony WH-CH520 really do offer a remarkable amount.

The build might not feel premium, but most importantly, the cans are built to last and feel comfortable even after long testing sessions.

Battery life is a lengthy 50 hours, which is pretty incredible for this price point, while Bluetooth multipoint is also supported for connecting to two devices simultaneously. Pretty useful when switching between a phone and a laptop!

A built-in mic allows for voice control through your source device's Google Assistant or Siri, while Sony's trusty Headphones Connect app offers EQ presets and a five-band equaliser for your own custom adjustments.

We were suitably impressed with the sound also, with our Sony WH-CH520 review describing them as "a nicely balanced, quite informative and enjoyable listen" with a deep, controlled low-end and an eloquent midrange.

There's no noise cancellation, though that's expected at this price – we recommend stumping up a bit more for the Sony WH-CH720N if that's a dealbreaker.

Overall though, it's hard to go wrong with the Sony WH-CH520. They're one of the cheapest five-star headphones we've tested, and at this price, you'll struggle to find better-sounding, better-built headphones.

If you're dedicated to finding the best value headphones for the lowest possible price, check out the Sony WH-CH520 for £30.49 at Amazon.

