Dali is best known for its stereo speakers, but its latest wave of headphones made quite the splash when it launched last year.

One set of cans to make their mark on our test team was the Dali IO-8, which sit in the middle of the range. We raved about them in our review.

Now they've got a discount we can rave about too – the headphones currently have £150 off at Smart Home Sounds in an early Black Friday deal.

A deal audiophiles everywhere should take note of!

We were very impressed with Dali's latest headphone effort in our five-star Dali IO-8 review, a particular standout being their noise-cancelling capabilities.

"As for active noise cancelling, we find the IO-8 excellent," our review reads. "They are better than both the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 and Mark Levinson No. 5909 for taking out train and bus noises on our daily commute and don’t have that unpleasant ‘suck-out’ feel when doing so. They are particularly good at taking out low-frequency rumbles and don’t overreact to short, sharp transients."

Sound quality is terrific also, with the Dali IO-8 proving themselves to be superb all-rounders that are well-balanced tonally but also deliver best-in-class insight and dynamic expression.

AptX, aptX HD and aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codecs are all supported, and are fired through large 50mm paper/wood fibre drivers for a pleasing sonic experience.

Call quality also shines, and 3.5mm to 3.5mm and USB Type A to USB Type C cables are included for easy connectivity.

Unusually for a product of this type, the Dali IO-8 don't have a dedicated control app, meaning you'll have to make do with the extensive on-cup touch buttons. But we don't see this as a major problem – the Dali IO-8 are top-class performers and are now £150 off at Smart Home Sounds.

